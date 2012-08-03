版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 01:08 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts CaixaBank to 'BBB', La Caixa to 'BB+'

Overview
     -- CaixaBank announced today the legal completion of the acquisition of 
Banca Civica, which will be fully consolidated by the bank in its financial 
statements starting from July 1, 2012.
     -- In our view, the integration of the acquired entity weakens 
CaixaBank's financial profile at a time when the economic and operating 
conditions in Spain remain poor.
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term ratings on CaixaBank to 'BBB' 
from 'BBB+' and affirming our 'A-2' short-term ratings, and lowering our long- 
and short-term ratings on its parent company la Caixa to 'BB+/B' from 
'BBB-/A-3'. 
     -- We are raising our long- and short-term ratings on Banca Civica to 
'BBB/A-2' from 'BB/B' and then withdrawing them as the bank is now fully 
integrated with CaixaBank. 
     -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if 
CaixaBank's organic capital generation proves insufficient to progressively 
restore its capital ratios and if its solvency falls to a level that we would 
consider as weak based on our criteria. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
rating on CaixaBank to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirmed its 'A-2' short-term 
rating on Caixabank. We also lowered our long- and short-term ratings on its 
parent company la Caixa to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We removed all the ratings 
from CreditWatch negative, where they were placed on April 30, 2012. 

The outlook on the ratings on CaixaBank and la Caixa is negative. 

We also raised our long- and short-term ratings on Banca Civica to 'BBB/A-2' 
from 'BB/B' and removed them from CreditWatch positive, where they were placed 
on March 30, 2012. We subsequently withdrew all our ratings on Banca Civica. 

Rationale
The rating actions follow the legal completion of Banca Civica's acquisition 
by CaixaBank. In our view, the integration of the acquired entity weakens 
CaixaBank's financial profile at a time when the economic and operating 
conditions in Spain remain poor. We think that the risk embedded in the 
acquired portfolio is comparatively higher than that in CaixaBank's own loan 
book. Even if CaixaBank takes sizable credit impairments to cover the 
potential losses which may materialize from the acquired portfolio, we take 
the view that its risk profile has been elevated by the consolidation of the 
comparatively riskier loan book from Civica. 

We also take the view that, based on the final terms of the deal, the 
acquisition of Civica has a negative impact on CaixaBank's consolidated 
solvency position, as the integration of the acquired risk weighted assets is 
not matched by an equivalent enhancement of the bank's capital base and will 
dilute, in our view, CaixaBank's capital position in the short to medium term. 

We analyze CaixaBank and its controlling holding company, la Caixa, on a 
consolidated basis, using la Caixa's consolidated financial information, in 
accordance with our criteria. We consider CaixaBank to be the group's core 
operating entity. We rate la Caixa two notches below CaixaBank's long-term 
rating to reflect the structural subordination of la Caixa's creditors to 
those of CaixaBank. Consequently, the downgrade of la Caixa follows the same 
action on CaixaBank.

The action on Banca Civica equalizes our ratings on the entity with those on 
CaixaBank, in which it is now fully integrated. We withdrew all our ratings on 
Civica at the issuer's request, as the entity's assets and liabilities are now 
fully consolidated within CaixaBank. 

We have reviewed our risk position score on CaixaBank to "strong" from "very 
strong," as our criteria defines these terms. The review of the score reflects 
our view that the integration of Banca Civica's loan book (which we had 
assigned an "adequate" risk position score) will elevate CaixaBank's credit 
risk. Even if CaixaBank takes sizable impairments on the acquired loans 
immediately to comply with new provisioning requirements on real estate 
exposures and to create an additional buffer against potential losses on the 
rest of the acquired credit portfolio, the comparatively weaker asset quality 
of Civica's loan book exposes CaixaBank to higher than anticipated credit 
losses in the context of tougher economic and operating conditions ahead. In 
our view, the asset quality of the consolidated entity continues to compare 
favorably with the average among its peers in most credit segments and its 
provisioning coverage level remains sound. Nevertheless, while we believe its 
asset quality metrics will continue to outperform the rest of the banking 
system, the increased credit risks from the acquisition reduce the gap between 
CaixaBank and its domestic peers. 

We also think that CaixaBank should be able to maintain its risk-adjusted 
capital (RAC) ratio at slightly above 5% over the next 18 months despite the 
negative impact from the acquisition of Civica on its consolidated capital 
position. We therefore continue to view CaixaBank's capital and earnings as 
"moderate", as defined by our criteria. In our view, the deleveraging that we 
expect the bank to accomplish over the next couple of years and the 
substantial reduction of its gross exposure to riskier loans to real estate 
developers (to which we assign about 363% risk weighting under our RAC 
framework) by the end of 2013 should allow CaixaBank to progressively restore 
its capital ratios closer to former levels, despite persistently high pressure 
on the bank's organic capital generation. (CaixaBank's pro forma RAC ratio 
stood at 5.6% at the end of 2011.)

In addition, the combined entity's earnings capacity, while still pressured by 
low business volumes and the high cost of funding in the short to medium term, 
will benefit from the substantial synergies that we believe CaixaBank has the 
capacity to extract and that will enhance, in our view, its operating 
profitability going forward. 

Our ratings on CaixaBank continue to reflect our view of the bank's "strong" 
business position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our 
criteria define those terms. Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on the bank 
remains 'bbb', and the anchor is 'bbb-'.

We consider CaixaBank to have "high" systemic importance in Spain, and the 
Spanish government to be "supportive" of its banking sector. That said, and 
based on our general bank criteria, our ratings on the bank do not include any 
uplift above the bank's SACP. . 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if CaixaBank's 
organic capital generation proves insufficient to progressively restore its 
capital ratios and if its solvency falls to a level that we would consider as 
weak, under our criteria. In this context, we believe that poor operating 
conditions in Spain will continue to restrict the bank's profitability to 
moderate levels over the coming 18 months. If the bank's loss absorption 
capacity declines more than anticipated on the back of rising pressure on its 
revenue, or if credit losses exceed the levels we currently factor into the 
ratings resulting in a decline of CaixaBank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) 
ratio to levels that we would not consider moderate under our criteria we 
could lower the ratings on CaixaBank. 

A downgrade would also be possible if the bank's asset quality deteriorated 
faster than we currently anticipate and at levels closer to the domestic 
banking sector average. 

We could revise the outlook to stable if CaixaBank proves able to preserve its 
financial profile through the downturn and if domestic economic and industry 
banking conditions in Spain improve. 

The negative outlook on la Caixa mirrors that on CaixaBank. Any negative 
action on CaixaBank's ratings would trigger a similar action on la Caixa. 

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating      BBB/Negative/A-2  

SACP                      bbb
 Anchor                   bbb-
 Business Position        Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings     Moderate (-1)
 Risk Position            Strong (+1)
 Funding and Liquidity    Adequate (0)   

Support                   0
 GRE Support              0
 Group Support            0
 Sovereign Support        0
Additional Factors        0

Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
                                        To                 From
CaixaBank S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB+/Watch Neg
 Preferred Stock                        BB                 BB+/Watch Neg

Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Negative/B     BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3
 Subordinated                           BB-                BB+/Watch Neg
 Commercial Paper                       B                  A-3/Watch Neg

Caixa Preference Ltd.
 Preferred Stock*                       BB                 BB+/Watch Neg
*Guaranteed by CaixaBank S.A.

Withdrawal
                                        To    To                From
Banca Civica S.A. 
 Counterparty Credit Rating             NR    BBB/Negative/A-2  BB/Watch Pos/B



