TEXT-S&P rates Entergy commercial paper program 'A-2'

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to New Orleans-based utility holding company Entergy Corp.'s $500 million 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition, we assigned an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to Entergy Corp. Entergy will use the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes. The program will be backed by a $3.5 billion syndicated committed credit facility that will mature in October 2017. The corporate credit rating on Entergy is 'BBB' and the outlook is stable. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Commercial Paper, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Entergy Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned Entergy Corp. Short-term Corporate Credit Rating A-2 $500 Mil. Commercial Paper Program A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.