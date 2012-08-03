版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 01:11 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Entergy commercial paper program 'A-2'

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2'
short-term rating to New Orleans-based utility holding company Entergy Corp.'s
 $500 million 4(a) (2) commercial paper program. In addition, we assigned
an 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to Entergy Corp. Entergy will use
the commercial paper program for working capital requirements and other general
corporate purposes. The program will be backed by a $3.5 billion syndicated
committed credit facility that will mature in October 2017.

The corporate credit rating on Entergy is 'BBB' and the outlook is stable.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Commercial Paper, April 15, 2008

RATING LIST

Entergy Corp.
 Corporate credit rating                 BBB/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

Entergy Corp.
 Short-term Corporate Credit Rating      A-2
 $500 Mil. Commercial Paper Program      A-2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐