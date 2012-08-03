版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 01:24 BJT

piraeusbank/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 3 Piraeus Bank , Agricultural Bank of Greece : * Rpt-moodys affirms piraeus banks caa2 ratings; withdraws ratings of

agricultural bank of greece

