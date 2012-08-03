TEXT-S&P rates America Movil

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue-level ratings to Mexican wireless telecommunications company America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.'s (AMX; A-/Stable/--) new GBP750 million senior unsecured notes due 2041. The 'A-' ratings on the existing $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes due 2022 and $750 million notes due 2042 remain unchanged following a $350 million and $400 million add-ons to the respective notes. The company's Mexican wireless subsidiary, Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V., won't guarantee the notes. AMX plans to use the proceeds for the repayment of outstanding debt during the balance of 2012. Our ratings on AMX reflect our view of its "strong" business risk profile, which reflects the company's leading position in the Latin American telecom industry, its solid profitability, and our expectation that it will maintain robust cash flow generation despite intense competition in some of its markets. These factors are partially offset by a cash flow generation that is somewhat concentrated in Mexico, more stringent regulation in this market, and the continuing threat to AMX's wireline business from wireless substitution and cable. We expect that AMX will maintain its "modest" financial risk profile despite the cash on hand and additional debt to fund its increasing stake in Dutch phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28% from 4.8% and in Telekom Austria AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 23% from 2%. We believe the company's liquidity and credit line availability are sufficient to fund these transactions. Moreover, cash flow generation will help the company to build up again its liquidity rapidly. As of June 30, 2012, the company held cash and short-term investments of MXN62.3 billion and generated free operating cash flow of MXN70.3 billion, which compares favorably with MXN23.1 billion in short-term debt maturities. Several elements mitigate the structural subordination of the notes, in our view. The company's extensive geographic diversity makes it unlikely that it will default simultaneously in all of the countries in which it operates. Also, AMX's strong asset base, concentration of debt in a small number of subsidiaries, and maturation of the majority of its guaranteed debt over a period of six years lead us to believe that guaranteed and unguaranteed creditors would obtain similar recoveries in an event of default. We expect that AMX's future debt issuances will be unguaranteed. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. GBP750 million senior unsecured notes due 2041 A-