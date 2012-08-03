TEXT-S&P revises Valero Energy outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. independent refining company Valero Energy Corp. has announced that it plans to divest its retail business. -- While currently a modest component of Valero's current operating cash flow, the retail business is far more stable than Valero's core refining business and has provided a buffer in previous market troughs. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings and revising the outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that a divestiture of Valero's retail operations will leave it more exposed to volatility. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' corporate credit and senior unsecured rating on Valero Energy Corp. At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative from stable. As of July 31, 2012, we estimate that Valero had about $8.8 billion of debt after our adjustments. Rationale The negative outlook reflects our opinion that a divestiture of Valero's retail operations will leave it more exposed to volatility. Although the business only represented about 10% of Valero's 2011 EBITDA, it is a more stable business than refining and ethanol production. Retail can account for a significantly higher portion of total earnings during periods of low refining margins, as in 2009 when it accounted for more than 25% of total EBITDA. In addition, we have lowered our forecast for Valero's ethanol earnings as a result of poor sector fundamentals for at least the next year. The ratings on Valero currently reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile under our criteria. These assessments take into account the scale, diversity, and competitiveness of Valero's assets, as well as the volatility of its earnings and cash flow. Despite our expectation of favorable refining margins through 2013, we believe there would be less financial cushion in the rating without the retail business, and as a result, Valero's financial ratios are likely to remain weaker than its investment-grade peers. In our opinion, the loss of retail and reduction of ethanol earnings increase the probability that Valero's financial risk profile will worsen to a greater extent when market conditions deteriorate. Assuming more normalized refining margin conditions, we would expect debt to EBITDA in the high-2x area and FFO to debt falling toward 30%. Valero is the largest independent refiner globally, owning 16 refineries with a total production capacity of approximately 3 million barrels per day. Its refineries are diversified geographically within North America, and include a large facility in the U.K., which should generally serve to dampen the effect of fluctuations in regional market conditions. Valero's refineries are typically large scale and are above average in their complexity. Valero's retail marketing business, which it now plans to divest, has approximately 1,800 sites in the U.S. and Canada, and has helped to mitigate refining earnings volatility. Valero will keep its branded wholesale business of approximately 5,000 sites in the U.S. and U.K., which are currently reported under its refining segment. Valero is also one of the largest corn ethanol companies in the U.S., having 10 plants with a total of 1.1 billion gallons per year of production capacity. We believe this gives Valero a partial hedge against continued substitution of its traditional oil-derived transportation fuels by biofuels, though ethanol production is currently generating very low profitability. Valero primarily operates in the highly volatile and capital-intensive refining industry. The company is subject to difficult industry conditions, including excess refining capacity globally, volatile feedstock costs, and persistently weak end-user demand for gasoline. Like certain other industry peers, Valero has acted in recent years to curtail inefficient production capacity, while accelerating other cost-cutting efforts. It has also been pursuing major investments, including two new hydrocrackers, to increase its ability to produce distillates--such as diesel, kerosene, and jet fuel: the market outlook for distillates is far more favorable than for gasoline. These and other investments will also enable Valero to better capitalize on depressed natural gas prices as an energy source in the refining process. Yet Valero has also been participating in industry consolidation by acquiring refineries--such as with its acquisition of the Pembroke refinery in the U.K. for $1.7 billion (including $1.0 billion of working capital assets) during 2011, which creates some integration risk. Valero's financial performance has varied widely in recent years. Results were very weak from late 2008 through early 2010 because the general economic downturn adversely affected demand for refined products--especially, for gasoline--while a severe narrowing of crude oil feedstock price differentials temporarily undermined the benefits of complexity. Although Valero remained narrowly profitable on an annual, adjusted operating basis even during recent cyclical troughs, we believe that its adjusted results can be misleading, since they exclude large impairment charges and losses on discontinued operations--which can be recurring in nature in our opinion. Earnings have generally been much more satisfactory since 2010, though a period of weaker product margins and narrower heavy/sour crude discounts resulted in operating losses for Valero and some of its peers in the fourth quarter of 2011. The company also took a large write down on its Aruba refinery, which it shut down in March 2012 due to poor profitability. We expect that refining market conditions will be favorable on average through 2013, supported by discounted crude feedstocks in the midcontinent and parts of Texas, and increasing product exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast that have helped mitigate the impact of product oversupply. We expect 2012 debt to EBITDA will be about 1.9x, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 35%, similar to our previous forecast. We also expect Valero will continue to generate free cash flow in excess of its $3.6 billion capital spending plan. Liquidity We currently view Valero's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, with a sources to uses ratio of about 2x. Sources of about $9.1 billion include about $1.3 billion in cash, $4.6 billion in credit line and letter-of-credit availability, and about $3.3 billion in expected FFO over the next 12 months. Uses of $4.5 billion include our estimate of about $3.3 billion in capital spending, $480 million in debt maturities, and $664 million in share repurchases and dividends. Although still- substantial, Valero's cash position is down significantly from $3.3 billion at the end of 2010 as a result of acquisitions, debt reduction, and share repurchases, among other expenditures. Management has also not ruled out the possibility of additional refinery acquisitions, which could significantly raise cash needs. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting uncertainties relating to Valero's longer-range financial profile amid structural challenges facing the refining industry and an absence of business diversity to adequately offset such risks. We could revise the outlook to stable if management significantly reduces debt, potentially funded by dividend proceeds from a spin-off or by excess refining cash flow, mitigating the loss of more stable retail earnings and preserving an intermediate financial risk profile. Conversely, we could lower the rating if management fails to adequately delever in favor of funding acquisitions and capital expenses or increasing share repurchases or dividends. Such actions could weaken the company's financial risk profile to one we consider significant, marked by debt to EBITDA rising toward 3x and FFO to debt falling toward 30% under a midcycle margin environment for the refining sector. We could also lower the rating if we revise our expectations regarding refining profitability downward, or if operational problems reduce throughput, leading to a similar deterioration in financial strength. Related Criteria And Research -- Industry Report Card: Market Conditions Should Support U.S. Refiners In 2012 But The Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Unfavorable, April 27, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining Industry, Nov. 28, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Valero Energy Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Valero Energy Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB Diamond Shamrock Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB The Premcor Refining Group Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB Ultramar Diamond Shamrock Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB