TEXT-S&P revises Health Net outlook to negative

Overview
-- Health Net announced that it expects operating results for
second-quarter and full-year 2012 to be significantly worse than previously
expected.
-- We are revising our outlook on Health Net to negative from stable and
affirming the ratings.
-- We could lower the rating by one notch if the company's operating
earnings continue to deteriorate.
Rating Action
On Aug 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Health Net Inc. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Health Net Inc. and our 'BBB-'
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on core
subsidiaries Health Net of California Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Co.,
Health Net of Arizona Inc., and Health Net Health Plan of Oregon Inc.
Rationale
The outlook revision resulted from Health Net's announcement that its
operating performance was significantly worse than expected for second-quarter
and will be worse than expected for full-year 2012. The results were primarily
driven by higher-than-expected medical costs from its Medicaid senior and
persons with disabilities members, and its commercial large groups with
full-network benefits members.
We have revised our adjusted EBIT return on revenues (ROR) margin expectations
for 2012 to 1% to 1.5% from the 3%-3.5% range. EBITDA interest coverage
(including imputed lease obligations interest) would diminish to about 4x from
our previous expectation of 7x. Nevertheless, we believe that the expected
EBIT margin (about 1%-1.5%), EBITDA interest coverage (about 4x), and debt
leverage (less than 35%) still support the current rating.
Health Net's mix of business in commercial and government-sponsored managed
care plans (Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and TRICARE) supports its very good
business profile. The company's main product offering is structured as an
insured HMO, marketed primarily to commercial and government customers. In
addition, with TRICARE's conversion to a nonrisk business effective April
2011, the mix of Health Net's membership business is now 54% nonrisk (TRICARE
members) and 46% risk. This very good business profile helps to mitigate our
concerns about the company's limited geographic and product scope.
Outlook
The negative outlook indicates that we could lower the rating by one notch if
the company's EBIT ROR were to decline to less than 0.5%-1.5% for a sustained
period. In 2012, we expect Health Net to report an adjusted EBIT ROR of about
1%-1.5% on revenue of more than $11 billion. We expect debt
leverage--including postretirement benefit and operating lease obligations--of
less than 35%, and EBITDA interest coverage--including imputed interest on
operating lease obligations--to be greater than 4x at year-end 2012. We expect
consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization--including the effects of double
leverage--to remain redundant at the 'BBB' level.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Health Net Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Health Net Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BB/Negative/-- BB/Stable/--
Health Net Health Plan of Oregon Inc.
Health Net of California Inc.
Health Net of Arizona Inc.
Health Net Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/--