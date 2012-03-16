TEXT-Fitch assigns RZD Capital LPNs expected 'BBB(exp)'

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned RZD Capital Limited's proposed
USD and RUB-denominated loan participation notes (LPNs) expected senior
unsecured 'BBB(exp)' ratings.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documentation
conforming materially to information already received and details regarding the
amount and tenor of the further notes.
The proposed notes will be issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole
purpose of funding a loan by RZD Capital Limited to JSC Russian Railways (RZD).
The gross proceeds of the loan will be used by the company in the ordinary
course of its business. The noteholders will rely solely on RZD's credit and
financial standing for the payment of obligations under the further notes.
RZD's ratings are aligned with those of the Russian Federation
('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), its sole shareholder, at the 'BBB' level and reflect their
strategic, operational and financial links. These links are demonstrated by
annual tariff indexation and capex approval by the federal government, provision
of federal subsidies for passenger and freight transport, direct equity
injections to fund capex and state-owned bank financing. Fitch does not expect a
partial privatisation of RZD to take place until 2013.
Fitch assesses RZD's standalone creditworthiness in the mid-'BBB' category. This
is driven by RZD's position as the monopoly owner/operator of the rail
infrastructure essential for moving freight and passengers across Russia and
abroad. RZD's standalone profile is constrained by the lack of long-term
tariffs, its exposure to commodities market risks, lack of geographical
diversification and dependence on state support.
RZD's freight turnover reached 2.1 trillion tonne-km in 2011, up 5.8% on 2010,
or 2.7 trillion tonne-km including empty runs, up 8.1%. RZD reported H111
consolidated revenue of RUB691bn, up 9% yoy and EBITDA of RUB165bn, down 20%
yoy. EBITDA margin dropped to 24% from 33% in H110 due to the phasing-out of
cost control measures implemented in 2009, mainly with respect to employee
payroll costs and taxes.
RZD's net EBITDA-based leverage was below 1.5x in 2009-2010. Fitch expects RZD's
RUB1.35trn consolidated capex programme in 2012-2014 to be partially
debt-funded, leading to higher leverage. By end-2014, the agency expects RZD's
net debt / EBITDA-based leverage to reach 2.2x, which is higher than RZD's
forecast of 1.4x.
In October 2011, RZD sold 75% less one share in JSC Freight One ('BB+'/Rating
Watch Negative) to a private Russian transport company, raising RUB125bn.
Together with other disposals, notably the July sale of a 54% stake in OJSC
TransCreditBank (TCB) to state-owned JSC Bank VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Stable/'F3'), RZD
generated RUB148bn in proceeds in 2011. The funds have been earmarked for RZD's
capital investment programme. RZD expects further disposals in 2012-2013, on a
smaller scale of about RUB70bn in total.
Economic growth, supporting rail transportation revenue growth that exceeds
Fitch's expectations, would be positive for RZD's ratings. However, at the
current 'BBB' level, an upgrade of Russia's sovereign rating would be a
pre-requisite for an upgrade of RZD's IDR.
Sustained leverage above 2.5x would put pressure on the ratings. Fitch expects
to continue aligning RZD's IDR with Russia's at the 'BBB' level, given the
strength of government links. Fitch is unlikely to downgrade RZD before
downgrading Russia first.
At end-2011, RZD's standalone gross indebtedness totalled RUB378bn. Its
standalone liquidity consisted of RUB184bn in cash and short-term deposits, plus
RUB275bn of undrawn credit facilities, mainly from state-owned Sberbank of
Russia ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and VTB. This covers RZD's short-term debt maturities
of RUB146bn and expected negative free cash flow of about RUB250bn in 2012,
before receipts from divestments and equity capital injections, which Fitch
estimates at about RUB55bn and RUB40.5bn respectively.
RZD's ratings are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Local currency senior unsecured rating: 'BBB'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3'
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(rus)'; Stable Outlook
National senior unsecured rating: 'AAA(rus)'
RZD Capital Limited's notes foreign currency senior unsecured rating: 'BBB'
For further information on RZD, see Fitch's full rating report on RZD dated 7
March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
