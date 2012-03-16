TEXT-S&P on American Express Credit Account 2008-4 rating

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today made public its
'A- (sf)' rating on American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust 2008-4's
floating-rate secured notes at the issuer's request.
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by payments
received by the owner trust relating to the collateral interest in American
Express Credit Account Master Trust's (Amex CAMT's) series 2008-4 transaction
(see "Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2008-4,"
published April 11, 2008). The collateral interest is collateralized by a pool
of receivables in Amex CAMT, which are generated by American Express credit
card accounts and Sign & Travel/Extended Payment Option revolving credit
accounts that are owned by American Express Centurion Bank or American Express
Bank FSB.
The 'A- (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit support,
payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: American Express Credit Account Secured Note Trust 2011-2,
published Nov. 11, 2011.
-- Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2011-2,
published Nov. 10, 2011.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
-- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card
ABS, published Sept. 14, 2011.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.
-- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card
Securitizations, published April 19, 2010.
-- Presale: American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2008-4,
published April 11, 2008.