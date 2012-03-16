TEXT-Fitch affirms Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) and its banking subsidiary
Frost National Bank at 'A' and short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
Fitch affirmed the ratings primarily on the relative strength of CFR's earnings
performance, strong funding profile, solid capital position, and manageable
credit costs with the expectation that these strengths will be maintained.
CFR's financial performance continues to be good relative to peers, a highlight
in an otherwise difficult operating environment. Performance is aided by a
strong and stable net interest margin (NIM), good levels of fee income and
relatively modest credit costs. Return on assets (ROA) was down from historical
averages to 1.17% in 2011, but remains good despite the challenging economic
environment.
As is typical for CFR, liquidity is very strong. With a loan-to-deposit ratio
below 50%, the company has ample low cost funding to support loan growth. Fitch
expects that this ratio will increase when the economy improves and CFR takes
advantage of more attractive lending opportunities, but that will always remain
below industry averages. The company's considerable core deposit franchise
provides low cost funding and supports the good NIM.
Regulatory capital ratios remain solid, and are in line with similarly rated
peers. CFR also operates with a strong TCE/TA ratio. Fitch believes the
company's strong capital position may lead management to pursue highly
opportunistic acquisitions, consistent with its traditional strategy of buying
companies with similar balance sheets and a strong cultural affinity with CFR.
Although Texas continues to perform better than many more hard hit states, CFR
has not been immune to asset quality deterioration. Nonperforming assets (NPAs)
are elevated from historical averages, but still very manageable and below peer
averages. Fitch expects that credit costs will remain manageable in light of
CFR's core earnings potential.
Fitch also highlights that CFR's portfolio of state and municipal bond
securities is outsized relative to industry averages. Most of these securities
are guaranteed by the Texas Permanent School Fund, rated 'AAA' by Fitch. While
these bonds have historically performed very well, CFR does have a concentration
to one guarantor, albeit highly rated, which Fitch views with caution. Fitch
views a downgrade or nonperformance of the Texas Permanent School Fund as
remote, but one that would have meaningful consequences for CFR.
Fitch views an upgrade from CFR's current ratings as very unlikely. Conversely,
a downgrade could occur if there is material deterioration in asset quality,
earnings or capital.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Support '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Frost National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a';
--Support '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.