TEXT-Fitch affirms Ryder System Inc

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ryder System, Inc.'s (Ryder)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and short-term IDR at 'F2'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of
this release. Approximately $3.4 billion of unsecured debt is affected by these
actions.     	
	
The ratings affirmation reflects Ryder's established market position in the 	
truck leasing business, operating consistency, strong liquidity and funding 	
profile, relatively low leverage, and solid capitalization. Rating constraints 	
include the increased pension burden, cyclicality inherent in used vehicle 	
pricing and the commercial rental business, the regulatory impact on business 	
trends, and to a lesser extent the automotive sector concentration within the 	
supply chain solutions (SCS) segment.	
	
Operating performance improved in 2011 as growth in commercial rental, improved 	
leasing activity, and strong vehicle sales gains offset higher vehicle 	
maintenance costs and depreciation expense. Net income from continuing 	
operations rose 37.6% to $171 million driven by a 15.8% increase in operating 	
revenue, a 119% increase in vehicle sale gains and a 3.8% decline in other 	
operating expenses. Fitch expects earnings to improve further in 2012 supported 	
by a strengthening fleet recovery, continued demand in commercial rental and 	
incremental contributions from recent acquisitions. 	
	
 	
	
Ryder's leverage, as measured by debt/equity, increased to 2.61 times (x) in 	
2011 from 2.03x in 2010. Higher leverage was driven by greater debt outstanding 	
due to acquisition activity and higher capital expenditures combined with a 	
decline in common equity caused by a higher pension charge. Fitch expects only 	
modest increases in leverage in 2012, despite record capital expenditures used 	
to refresh the rental fleet and support anticipated growth in lease activity, 	
but market volatility could yield additional pension charges at year-end. As a 	
result, Fitch expects share repurchases to be carefully managed in order to 	
retain a comfortable cushion on leverage covenants. Fitch's current ratings 	
incorporate the expectation that leverage will be managed within Ryder's 	
articulated target of 2.5x-3.0x, with debt funding acquisitions and organic 	
growth to create longer-term value for the company.	
	
Fitch considers the company's liquidity profile to be solid with $104.6 million 	
of balance sheet cash and $483 million of available borrowing capacity on the 	
committed bank facility at year-end. This compares to $276.1 million of debt 	
maturities due in 2012, which has already been refinanced with Ryder's $350 	
million note issuance in February 2012. The five-year notes had a coupon of 	
2.50%, which is the lowest in the company's history. Fitch views the company's 	
access to the public debt markets positively.  	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects an expectation for earnings growth in 2012 driven by	
strong commercial rental volumes, higher vehicle sale gains, and an improvement 	
in contractual lease activity during the year. Free cash flow is expected to be 	
negative in the coming year as the company refreshes its fleet, but Fitch 	
expects that spend to translate into strong earnings growth over time. 	
Additionally, Fitch believes Ryder will maintain a stable liquidity profile and 	
solid capitalization. 	
	
Negative rating action could be driven by a decline in earnings and/or free cash	
flow beyond Fitch's expectations, deterioration in asset quality, an inability 	
to realize residual values on used vehicles, a material increase in non-earning 	
vehicles, a reduction in liquidity or an extended increase in leverage beyond 	
the targeted range, which could result from additional pension charges. 	
Conversely, while positive rating actions are likely limited to the current 	
rating category, positive rating momentum could result from further funding 	
diversification, greater revenue diversification, and/or reduced leverage. 	
	
Established in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder is one of the 	
world's largest providers of highway transportation services. As of Dec. 31, 	
2011, the company had 169,900 vehicles in its fleet and $6.1 billion of annual 	
revenues. Ryder's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'R'.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:	
	
Ryder System, Inc.	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.

