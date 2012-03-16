TEXT-Fitch affirms Ryder System Inc

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ryder System, Inc.'s (Ryder)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and short-term IDR at 'F2'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is detailed at the end of
this release. Approximately $3.4 billion of unsecured debt is affected by these
actions.
The ratings affirmation reflects Ryder's established market position in the
truck leasing business, operating consistency, strong liquidity and funding
profile, relatively low leverage, and solid capitalization. Rating constraints
include the increased pension burden, cyclicality inherent in used vehicle
pricing and the commercial rental business, the regulatory impact on business
trends, and to a lesser extent the automotive sector concentration within the
supply chain solutions (SCS) segment.
Operating performance improved in 2011 as growth in commercial rental, improved
leasing activity, and strong vehicle sales gains offset higher vehicle
maintenance costs and depreciation expense. Net income from continuing
operations rose 37.6% to $171 million driven by a 15.8% increase in operating
revenue, a 119% increase in vehicle sale gains and a 3.8% decline in other
operating expenses. Fitch expects earnings to improve further in 2012 supported
by a strengthening fleet recovery, continued demand in commercial rental and
incremental contributions from recent acquisitions.
Ryder's leverage, as measured by debt/equity, increased to 2.61 times (x) in
2011 from 2.03x in 2010. Higher leverage was driven by greater debt outstanding
due to acquisition activity and higher capital expenditures combined with a
decline in common equity caused by a higher pension charge. Fitch expects only
modest increases in leverage in 2012, despite record capital expenditures used
to refresh the rental fleet and support anticipated growth in lease activity,
but market volatility could yield additional pension charges at year-end. As a
result, Fitch expects share repurchases to be carefully managed in order to
retain a comfortable cushion on leverage covenants. Fitch's current ratings
incorporate the expectation that leverage will be managed within Ryder's
articulated target of 2.5x-3.0x, with debt funding acquisitions and organic
growth to create longer-term value for the company.
Fitch considers the company's liquidity profile to be solid with $104.6 million
of balance sheet cash and $483 million of available borrowing capacity on the
committed bank facility at year-end. This compares to $276.1 million of debt
maturities due in 2012, which has already been refinanced with Ryder's $350
million note issuance in February 2012. The five-year notes had a coupon of
2.50%, which is the lowest in the company's history. Fitch views the company's
access to the public debt markets positively.
The Stable Outlook reflects an expectation for earnings growth in 2012 driven by
strong commercial rental volumes, higher vehicle sale gains, and an improvement
in contractual lease activity during the year. Free cash flow is expected to be
negative in the coming year as the company refreshes its fleet, but Fitch
expects that spend to translate into strong earnings growth over time.
Additionally, Fitch believes Ryder will maintain a stable liquidity profile and
solid capitalization.
Negative rating action could be driven by a decline in earnings and/or free cash
flow beyond Fitch's expectations, deterioration in asset quality, an inability
to realize residual values on used vehicles, a material increase in non-earning
vehicles, a reduction in liquidity or an extended increase in leverage beyond
the targeted range, which could result from additional pension charges.
Conversely, while positive rating actions are likely limited to the current
rating category, positive rating momentum could result from further funding
diversification, greater revenue diversification, and/or reduced leverage.
Established in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder is one of the
world's largest providers of highway transportation services. As of Dec. 31,
2011, the company had 169,900 vehicles in its fleet and $6.1 billion of annual
revenues. Ryder's stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker 'R'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Ryder System, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'.