TEXT-S&P: Carriage Serviced ratings unaffected by refinancing

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and
outlook on Carriage Services Inc. (B/Stable/--) are not currently
affected by the company's plan to refinance its existing revolving credit and
redeem its existing 7.875% senior notes with a new $200 million credit facility.
The new facility will be a five-year $130 million term loan, and a revolving
credit facility of up to $70 million. Debt outstanding is unchanged; the
incremental $10 million revolving capacity is modest.
Our corporate credit rating factors in Carriage Services "weak" business risk
profile reflecting its narrow business focus and "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile, according to our criteria, because of the debt burden. We still
assume the company will use free cash flow to fund acquisitions or support
other shareholder-friendly initiatives.