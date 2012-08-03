TEXT-S&P cuts Lodgenet rating to 'CCC', outlook is negative

Overview -- U.S. in-room entertainment and data services provider LodgeNet Interactive's operating performance was below our expectations in the second quarter and we believe profitability will remain under pressure. -- LodgeNet has a narrow cushion of covenant compliance and we believe it may need an amendment to maintain compliance with its leverage covenant, which tightens to 3.75x in the fourth quarter from 4.0x at June 30, 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LodgeNet to 'CCC' from 'B-'. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will need an amendment by the fourth quarter of 2012 to avoid a covenant violation. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on U.S. in-room entertainment and data services provider LodgeNet Interactive Corp. to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects LodgeNet's weak second-quarter operating performance resulting from a sharp reduction in its room base, which we expect will continue over the near term. Also, the company had a very thin 8% EBITDA cushion of compliance against its leverage covenant of 4.0x at June 30, 2012, which tightens to 3.75x in the fourth quarter of 2012. We believe LodgeNet will need to amend covenants to maintain compliance, based on our expectation that EBITDA will keep declining for the rest of 2012. The company has withdrawn its financial guidance for 2012, reflecting limited visibility for the remainder of the year. The rating reflects our expectation that the company will face difficulty maintaining compliance with its bank covenants because of continued pressure on guest entertainment revenue and fewer rooms served. We view LodgeNet's business risk profile as "vulnerable," because of negative secular trends at its guest entertainment business. We view LodgeNet's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria) because of our expectation that the company will need an amendment by the end of 2012 to avoid a violation of its leverage covenant. LodgeNet is a provider of in-room entertainment and data services to hotels and, to a lesser extent, hospitals and other location-based businesses. Its operating results are subject to trends in consumer and corporate travel; the discretionary nature of traveler purchases; the unpredictable success of movies, which generate the majority of room revenue; and consumers' changing habits in accessing entertainment. We see a risk that increases in broadband access (complementary or fee-based) in hotel rooms, along with growing usage of portable devices, could continue to reduce demand for LodgeNet's core on-demand movie services. Higher margin guest entertainment revenue (about half of revenue) remains under secular pressure as a result of the increased penetration of broadband and high-speed cellular networks, combined with a shift by consumers to viewing more content online. Guest entertainment revenues are declining at an accelerating rate, with a drop of 24.3% in the second quarter of 2012, 21.8% in the first quarter, and 14% in 2011. The EBITDA margin declined to 22% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 versus 24% for the prior 12 months due to a high proportion of fixed costs. We expect the company's EBITDA margin will contract to roughly 20% in 2012 and 19% in 2013, with cost cuts being more than offset by revenue declines. Under our base-case scenario, we expect operating performance to remain under pressure for the remainder of 2012 because of continued pressure on guest entertainment revenue and a decline in the number of rooms served. We expect revenue to decline at a low-double-digit percent rate and EBITDA to decrease slightly over 25% in 2012. We believe that guest entertainment revenue per room will continue to decline at a mid-double-digit percentage rate with consumers continuing to shift to various entertainment alternatives. We expect the decline in rooms served to continue at a low-double-digit percent rate. We also expect these declines will more than offset growth in the company's much smaller advertising network and health care revenue streams. In the second quarter, LodgeNet's performance was below our expectations, with revenue and EBITDA declines of 13% and 28%, respectively, over the prior-year period. This was largely due to a decline in higher margin guest entertainment revenue, which fell because of a 12% decline in the average number of guest entertainment rooms served and a 14% decline in guest entertainment revenue per room. Lease-adjusted debt leverage (including preferred stock) increased to 4.3x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 from 4.0x over the prior 12 months as debt reduction was offset by weaker operating performance. EBITDA coverage of interest (including the preferred dividend) increased slightly to 3.0x from 2.6x over the same period. Leverage is lower than the 5x-or-higher debt leverage typical of a highly leveraged financial risk profile (based on our criteria). However, we expect the company's cushion of compliance with covenants will be further compressed as EBITDA recedes and covenants tighten, despite the company's modest debt reduction with discretionary cash flow. LodgeNet's conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow fell to 35% in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from nearly 50% a year earlier, despite an increase in accounts payable, because of weaker profitability and higher capital spending. Capital spending as a percentage of EBITDA increased to 42% from 22% over the same period. We believe the conversion rate of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow could decline to roughly 20% in 2012 and 15% in 2013. Liquidity LodgeNet has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months because the company has a narrow cushion of compliance with its leverage covenant, limiting its ability to draw on its revolving credit facility. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The company would not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities, in our view. -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by over 1.2x. -- The thin cushion of compliance could be at significant risk in the coming quarters, based on our expectation of EBITDA declines. Liquidity sources are limited and include $7.3 million in cash balances, and availability of $15 million under the $25 million revolving credit facility maturing in April 2013. However, we expect the company will not have access to the revolving credit by the end of 2012 unless it receives an amendment. The company had a very thin 8% EBITDA margin of compliance with its net leverage covenant, its tightest covenant, at June 30, 2012. As calculated by the bank agreement, net leverage was 3.68x as of June 30, 2012 versus the 4.0x covenant, which tightens to 3.75x at Dec. 31, 2012 and then to 3.5x at Sept. 30, 2013. We believe LodgeNet will need to amend covenants to maintain compliance with them, based on our expectation that EBITDA will keep declining for the rest of 2012. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that operating performance will remain weak and that discretionary cash flow will diminish. We see the risk that the company will need an amendment by the fourth quarter of 2012 to avoid a covenant violation. We could lower the rating if EBITDA declines more rapidly than currently expected and a default appears imminent. More specifically, if revenue falls more than 10% and EBITDA drops greater than 30% in the third quarter of 2012, we could lower the rating. We regard a near-term revision of the outlook to stable as a remote scenario, involving consistent improvement in operating performance, a reduction in leverage, and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with financial covenants, none of which appear probable. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Revised To From LodgeNet Interactive Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From LodgeNet Interactive Corp. Senior Secured CCC B- Recovery Rating 3 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.