TEXT-S&P cuts Lodgenet rating to 'CCC', outlook is negative

Overview
-- U.S. in-room entertainment and data services provider LodgeNet
Interactive's operating performance was below our expectations in the second
quarter and we believe profitability will remain under pressure.
-- LodgeNet has a narrow cushion of covenant compliance and we believe it
may need an amendment to maintain compliance with its leverage covenant, which
tightens to 3.75x in the fourth quarter from 4.0x at June 30, 2012.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LodgeNet to 'CCC' from
'B-'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company
will need an amendment by the fourth quarter of 2012 to avoid a covenant
violation.
Rating Action
On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on U.S. in-room entertainment and data services provider
LodgeNet Interactive Corp. to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects LodgeNet's weak second-quarter operating performance
resulting from a sharp reduction in its room base, which we expect will
continue over the near term. Also, the company had a very thin 8% EBITDA
cushion of compliance against its leverage covenant of 4.0x at June 30, 2012,
which tightens to 3.75x in the fourth quarter of 2012. We believe LodgeNet
will need to amend covenants to maintain compliance, based on our expectation
that EBITDA will keep declining for the rest of 2012. The company has
withdrawn its financial guidance for 2012, reflecting limited visibility for
the remainder of the year.
The rating reflects our expectation that the company will face difficulty
maintaining compliance with its bank covenants because of continued pressure
on guest entertainment revenue and fewer rooms served. We view LodgeNet's
business risk profile as "vulnerable," because of negative secular trends at
its guest entertainment business. We view LodgeNet's financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged" (based on our criteria) because of our expectation that the
company will need an amendment by the end of 2012 to avoid a violation of its
leverage covenant.
LodgeNet is a provider of in-room entertainment and data services to hotels
and, to a lesser extent, hospitals and other location-based businesses. Its
operating results are subject to trends in consumer and corporate travel; the
discretionary nature of traveler purchases; the unpredictable success of
movies, which generate the majority of room revenue; and consumers' changing
habits in accessing entertainment. We see a risk that increases in broadband
access (complementary or fee-based) in hotel rooms, along with growing usage
of portable devices, could continue to reduce demand for LodgeNet's core
on-demand movie services. Higher margin guest entertainment revenue (about
half of revenue) remains under secular pressure as a result of the increased
penetration of broadband and high-speed cellular networks, combined with a
shift by consumers to viewing more content online. Guest entertainment
revenues are declining at an accelerating rate, with a drop of 24.3% in the
second quarter of 2012, 21.8% in the first quarter, and 14% in 2011. The
EBITDA margin declined to 22% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 versus 24%
for the prior 12 months due to a high proportion of fixed costs. We expect the
company's EBITDA margin will contract to roughly 20% in 2012 and 19% in 2013,
with cost cuts being more than offset by revenue declines.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect operating performance to remain under
pressure for the remainder of 2012 because of continued pressure on guest
entertainment revenue and a decline in the number of rooms served. We expect
revenue to decline at a low-double-digit percent rate and EBITDA to decrease
slightly over 25% in 2012. We believe that guest entertainment revenue per
room will continue to decline at a mid-double-digit percentage rate with
consumers continuing to shift to various entertainment alternatives. We expect
the decline in rooms served to continue at a low-double-digit percent rate. We
also expect these declines will more than offset growth in the company's much
smaller advertising network and health care revenue streams.
In the second quarter, LodgeNet's performance was below our expectations, with
revenue and EBITDA declines of 13% and 28%, respectively, over the prior-year
period. This was largely due to a decline in higher margin guest entertainment
revenue, which fell because of a 12% decline in the average number of guest
entertainment rooms served and a 14% decline in guest entertainment revenue
per room.
Lease-adjusted debt leverage (including preferred stock) increased to 4.3x for
the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 from 4.0x over the prior 12 months as debt
reduction was offset by weaker operating performance. EBITDA coverage of
interest (including the preferred dividend) increased slightly to 3.0x from
2.6x over the same period. Leverage is lower than the 5x-or-higher debt
leverage typical of a highly leveraged financial risk profile (based on our
criteria). However, we expect the company's cushion of compliance with
covenants will be further compressed as EBITDA recedes and covenants tighten,
despite the company's modest debt reduction with discretionary cash flow.
LodgeNet's conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow fell to 35% in
the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from nearly 50% a year earlier, despite an
increase in accounts payable, because of weaker profitability and higher
capital spending. Capital spending as a percentage of EBITDA increased to 42%
from 22% over the same period. We believe the conversion rate of EBITDA to
discretionary cash flow could decline to roughly 20% in 2012 and 15% in 2013.
Liquidity
LodgeNet has "less than adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over
the next 12 months because the company has a narrow cushion of compliance with
its leverage covenant, limiting its ability to draw on its revolving credit
facility. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- The company would not be able to absorb low-probability, high-impact
adversities, in our view.
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed
uses by over 1.2x.
-- The thin cushion of compliance could be at significant risk in the
coming quarters, based on our expectation of EBITDA declines.
Liquidity sources are limited and include $7.3 million in cash balances, and
availability of $15 million under the $25 million revolving credit facility
maturing in April 2013. However, we expect the company will not have access to
the revolving credit by the end of 2012 unless it receives an amendment.
The company had a very thin 8% EBITDA margin of compliance with its net
leverage covenant, its tightest covenant, at June 30, 2012. As calculated by
the bank agreement, net leverage was 3.68x as of June 30, 2012 versus the 4.0x
covenant, which tightens to 3.75x at Dec. 31, 2012 and then to 3.5x at Sept.
30, 2013. We believe LodgeNet will need to amend covenants to maintain
compliance with them, based on our expectation that EBITDA will keep declining
for the rest of 2012.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that operating performance will remain
weak and that discretionary cash flow will diminish. We see the risk that the
company will need an amendment by the fourth quarter of 2012 to avoid a
covenant violation. We could lower the rating if EBITDA declines more rapidly
than currently expected and a default appears imminent. More specifically, if
revenue falls more than 10% and EBITDA drops greater than 30% in the third
quarter of 2012, we could lower the rating.
We regard a near-term revision of the outlook to stable as a remote scenario,
involving consistent improvement in operating performance, a reduction in
leverage, and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with financial
covenants, none of which appear probable.
