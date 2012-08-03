TEXT-S&P affirms Banca Mediocredito del Friuli at 'BBB/A-3'

Overview -- With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that the vulnerability of Italian banks to the impact of rising loan losses has increased due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves. -- Nevertheless, we believe that Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA's (Mediocredito) business and financial profile will likely remain consistent with our current ratings even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy. -- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Mediocredito. The long-term rating includes three notches uplift for government support from the region of Friuli Venezia-Giulia. -- The negative outlook on our long-term rating on Mediocredito reflects the possibility of a downgrade if we were to lower our ratings on the region of Friuli Venezia Giulia or if we anticipated that further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken Mediocredito's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA (Mediocredito). The outlook on the long-term rating on Mediocredito is negative. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that Mediocredito's business and financial profile will likely remain consistent with the current ratings, even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy (see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks"). It also reflects our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support from the Autonomous Region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia (the region; BBB+/Negative/--) in case of need. In accordance with Standard & Poor's criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Mediocredito's: -- "Very important" role in the region's economy, as Mediocredito is the main regional banking counterparty; and -- "Very strong" link with the region, which is actively involved in the bank's strategy and also provides capital and funding support. As a result, the long-term rating on Mediocredito is three notches above the bank's 'bb' SACP. With Italy facing a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than we had originally anticipated, we are of the view that Italian banks' vulnerability to credit risk in the economy is rising. In this context, we believe that the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves make banks more vulnerable to the impact of higher credit losses particularly in the event of deterioration in the collateral values of assets. In our opinion, a more severe recession will likely push up the stock of Italian banks' problem assets in 2012 and 2013 to levels higher than we previously expected and high relative to other banking systems in Europe. At the same time, the banks' coverage of problem assets through provisioning, which is already low by international standards because of the banks' extensive use of tangible collateral in their assessment of provisioning needs, has further decreased over the past few years. Our view of the increased credit risk in the Italian economy negatively affects our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for Mediocredito, although not sufficiently for us to modify our "strong" assessment of capital and earnings. This reflects our expectation that our RAC ratio will remain between 11.8%-12.2% over the next 24 months. Our forecast incorporates the EUR50 million capital increase that Mediocredito expects to complete by 2012. We continue to assess Mediocredito's risk position as "weak" because we believe our RAC ratio doesn't fully capture the bank's high exposure to the risky small and midsize enterprise (SME) segment, which is higher than the Italian banking industry average. Other risks we see and that are not fully captured by our RAC estimates are Mediocredito's high geographic, business type, and sector concentration relative to peers', and its past expansion into the Veneto region, where it had less knowledge of the customer base and a limited track record. The bank's asset quality deteriorated more than the Italian banking sector average during the downturn, with net problem assets--which we define as the sum of bad loans ("sofferenze") and watchlist loans ("incagli")--reaching 8.6% of customer loans in December 2011, compared with 2% at year-end 2008. We expect asset quality to continue deteriorating in 2012, more than the sector average, although net nonperforming asset (NPA) inflows should likely remain below the peaks in 2009 and 2010. Consequently, we expect that Mediocredito's credit losses will remain high relative to average sector levels. Our SACP on Mediocredito continues to reflect our 'bbb' anchor we assign to commercial banks operating in Italy (the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating), as well as our view of the bank's "moderate" business position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Outlook The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Mediocredito reflects the possibility that we could lower the ratings if we were to lower our ratings on the region, and we anticipated that deteriorating economic and banking industry conditions in Italy could affect Mediocredito's asset quality, liquidity and funding position, and capital and earnings more than we currently factor into the rating. Any weakening in Mediocredito's role for and link with the region's government would have negative rating implications. We could also lower the ratings if we saw deterioration in Mediocredito's SACP, and specifically if we thought that the bank would not likely meet our base-case expectations. Under our base-case scenario for the next 12 months, we project that: -- Mediocredito will maintain "adequate" liquidity, owing to the lack of unusual or large liquidity needs, the region's support, and the bank's use of European Central Bank liquidity facilities; -- Our pro forma RAC ratio for Mediocredito will exceed 10% (pro forma for increased economic risk in Italy); and -- Mediocredito's asset quality will continue deteriorating, but with net new NPA inflows remaining below the 2009 and 2010 peaks. We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipated an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, and if we thought that Mediocredito's asset quality and earnings were likely to strengthen. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-3 SACP bb Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Below average and Adequate (-1) Support 3 GRE Support 3 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012 -- Rating Actions Taken On 32 Italian Financial Institutions On Increased Credit Risk In Italy's Economy, Aug. 3, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banca Mediocredito del Friuli-Venezia Giulia SpA Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-3 Senior Unsecured BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.