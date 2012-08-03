版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Crescent Resources issue rating

OVERVIEW
     -- Crescent Resources LLC completed its offering of second-lien senior 
secured notes. 
     -- We lowered our issue rating on these notes to 'B' from 'B+' and 
revised our recovery rating for these notes to '3' from '2' following the 
upsizing of the transaction by an additional $25 million.
     -- Crescent's issuer credit rating remains unchanged at 'B' and the 
outlook remains stable. 
     -- Our ratings on Charlotte-based Crescent Resources LLC and its 
affiliates acknowledge the company's highly transaction-dependent business. 
The stable outlook reflects our view that fundamentals in the residential 
housing industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily 
fundamentals to remain favorable over the next one to two years. 
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today lowered its issue rating on the second-lien senior secured notes issued 
by Charlotte, N.C.-based Crescent Resources LLC (Crescent) and its affiliates 
to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on these 
notes to '3' from '2' (see list). The company's issuer credit rating of 'B' 
and stable outlook remain unchanged. 

Our '3' recovery rating indicates our revised expectation for meaningful 
(50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default after the 
company upsized the transaction by $25 million (for a total issue size of $350 
million). The maturity of the notes has also been revised to 2017 from 2019. 
For more information on our recovery analysis please see our updated recovery 
report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, 
at www.globalcreditportal.com.

Our ratings on Crescent reflect a "weak" business risk profile, which is based 
on our view of the company's transaction-dependent business, whereby a 
significant portion of revenues is tied to the speculative development of 
residential/multifamily projects. We acknowledge the current juncture in the 
housing cycle may support development and monetization of assets over the next 
one to two years. However, Crescent's business is very cyclical and seasonal, 
and timing of sales can be unpredictable. We view the company's financial risk 
profile as "highly leveraged," due to weak EBITDA-based metrics; although, we 
believe liquidity will be adequate to meet capital needs over the near term. 

The stable outlook reflects our view that the company has sufficient liquidity 
to fund its current capital needs. Additionally, fundamentals in the 
residential industry are coming off the bottom, and we expect multifamily 
fundamentals to remain favorable over the next one to two years. We do not 
expect to raise Crescent's rating over the next year due to our expectation 
that the company will remain highly leveraged. Longer term, we would consider 
an upgrade if the company can execute on its plan to monetize existing assets, 
profitably reinvest in new projects, including its growing multifamily 
platform, and successfully manage its capital expenditures. We would lower our 
rating on Crescent if liquidity becomes constrained due to 
weaker-than-expected asset sales and/or aggressive capital spending.

For more information on our issuer credit rating analysis for Crescent, please 
see our research update published July 24, 2012, on Ratings Director on the 
Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

RATINGS LIST

Crescent Holdings LLC
Crescent Ventures Inc.
Crescent Resources LLC
   Corporate Credit Rating            B/Stable/--

Ratings Revised                       To      From

Crescent Ventures Inc.
Crescent Resources LLC
   Senior Secured
   US$350 mil. notes due 2017         B      B+
   Recovery rating                    3      2

Related Criteria And Research

     -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Home Buyers Return, But 
Can Builders Deliver?, July 20, 2012.
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: What's Developing For North American REITs 
And Homebuilders In 2012, March 28, 2012.
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' 
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009.
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

