TEXT-S&P rates Verso Paper's credit facilities 'BB-'

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned
its 'BB-' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the corporate credit
rating) to Verso Paper Holdings LLC's new $150 million asset-based revolving
loan facility (ABL) and $50 million revolving credit facility. We assigned a '1'
recovery rating to the 	
facilities, indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of 	
principal in the event of payment default. 	
	
The new credit facilities will replace the company's existing $200 million 	
revolving credit facility which matures on August 1, 2012.	
	

The 'B' corporate credit rating on Verso Paper reflects our view of the 	
company's "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business risk (as our 	
criteria define the terms). Our ratings incorporate the company's limited 	
product diversity, substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for 	
greater electronic content, and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs 	
and selling prices. In addition, despite our expectation that credit measures 	
will remain somewhat weak over the next year, we expect liquidity to remain 	
adequate, attributable to its cash position, new credit facilities, and 	
manageable near-term debt maturity profile following the company's plans to 	
use proceeds from the issuance of $345 million of notes due 2019 to extend 	
$315 million of its 2014 maturities. 	
	

Verso's core business is as a producer of coated freesheet and coated 	
groundwood papers serving customers in the catalog, magazine, inserts, and 	
commercial-print markets.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Verso Paper Holdings LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                         B/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
 $150 mil asset-based revolving loan facility    BB-	
  Recovery rating                                1 	
 $50 mil revolving credit facility               BB-	
  Recovery rating                                1 	
	
