TEXT-S&P rates Verso Paper's credit facilities 'BB-'

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) to Verso Paper Holdings LLC's new $150 million asset-based revolving loan facility (ABL) and $50 million revolving credit facility. We assigned a '1' recovery rating to the facilities, indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The new credit facilities will replace the company's existing $200 million revolving credit facility which matures on August 1, 2012. The 'B' corporate credit rating on Verso Paper reflects our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business risk (as our criteria define the terms). Our ratings incorporate the company's limited product diversity, substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic content, and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs and selling prices. In addition, despite our expectation that credit measures will remain somewhat weak over the next year, we expect liquidity to remain adequate, attributable to its cash position, new credit facilities, and manageable near-term debt maturity profile following the company's plans to use proceeds from the issuance of $345 million of notes due 2019 to extend $315 million of its 2014 maturities. Verso's core business is as a producer of coated freesheet and coated groundwood papers serving customers in the catalog, magazine, inserts, and commercial-print markets. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Verso Paper Holdings LLC Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- New Rating $150 mil asset-based revolving loan facility BB- Recovery rating 1 $50 mil revolving credit facility BB- Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.