TEXT-Fitch rates Rexel bonds 'BB(exp)'

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Rexel, SA's (Rexel) planned USD300m notes issue an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB(exp)'. The final ratings on the planned notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. Fitch upgraded Rexel's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-' on 10 February 2012. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term IDR was affirmed at 'B'. The notes, which are being issued under Reg S/ 144A distribution, will be senior unsecured obligations of Rexel having the same ranking, guarantee structure and substantially similar covenants as the existing 8.25% senior notes due 2016 and 7% senior notes due 2018 (both rated 'BB'). Fitch notes that Rexel's securitisation debt and debt incurred by non-guarantors of the group represent 1.6x of total EBITDA. This is below the 2x threshold that Fitch typically applies under its generic recovery approach to avoid any subordination for unsecured bondholders. The proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing debt and funding of bolt-on acquisitions. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.