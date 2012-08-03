TEXT-S&P rates Norfolk Southern notes 'BBB+'

Aug 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Norfolk Southern Corp.'s new senior unsecured notes due 2023. On Aug. 2, 2012, the company announced an offer to exchange certain debt securities. The proposed new note issue will not exceed $600 million. The final size of the notes offering is pending the results of the exchange offer. The ratings on Norfolk, Va.-based Norfolk Southern reflect its solid competitive position as one of the two large eastern freight railroads, its strong liquidity position, and the favorable industry risk characteristics of the U.S. freight railroad industry. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies and the capital intensity of the industry partially offset these strengths. Given stable freight volumes and favorable pricing trends, we expect Norfolk Southern to maintain satisfactory operating profitability and generate a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 35% to 40% area in 2012. We characterize the company's business risk as "strong", its financial risk as "intermediate", and its liquidity as "strong". As of June 30, 2012, Norfolk Southern's credit ratios were acceptable for the ratings, including FFO to total debt of 36%, debt to capital at 49%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 8.7x. Favorable prices, cost controls, and the company's commitment to moderate financial policies are key underpinnings of the ratings. If the financial profile weakens, either as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards or earnings pressures, resulting in FFO to total debt consistently falling below 30%, we could lower the ratings. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt rising above 45% and debt to total capital consistently falling below 40%. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Summary: Norfolk Southern Corp., April 26, 2012 -- Infrastructure Spending Keeps Rails And Trucks Moving In The U.S., March 26, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In 2012? Dec. 8, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST Norfolk Southern Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 New Rating Norfolk Southern Corp. Senior unsecured notes due 2023 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.