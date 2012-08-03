TEXT-Fitch affirms Anadarko's IDR at 'BBB-'

Aug 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
associated debt ratings for Anadarko Petroleum at 'BBB-'. The
affirmation affects approximately $13 billion in rated securities. The Rating
Outlook remains Negative. See the full list of actions at the end of this
release.
The ratings reflect the company's large size and asset position worldwide,
moderately levered capital structure, strong liquidity and its cash flow
generating capability. Anadarko is one of the largest independent E&P companies
globally focusing on exploration, development and production. Its proven reserve
base is approximately 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) with
substantial unbooked resources that have significant value as well.
Operationally, the company is performing very well with continued rising
production and solid exploration success most notably in West Africa, Mozambique
and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Production is averaging well over 700,000 boe/d in
2012 and the exploration success over the past couple years has added
significant value to the company's portfolio of worldwide assets. Reserve
replacement and finding, development and acquisition costs have been strong over
the last three years, averaging 134% and approximately $15/boe, respectively.
From a credit prospective, annualized run-rate EBITDAX for the first half of
2012 is approximately $7.7 billion, resulting in debt/EBITDAX of nearly 2x. E&P
Debt/proved developed reserves(PD) is slightly over $8/PD and E&P Debt/Flowing
BOE of Production is approximately $20,000/boe/d both of which are in-line with
the current ratings (E&P debt includes asset retirement obligations but also
gives credit for other operations). Fitch expects that Anadarko will be
marginally free cash flow positive this year given a growth-oriented capital
expenditure budget of approximately $6.5 billion. Gross balance sheet totaled
$14.8 billion as of June 30, 2012 and liquidity consists of cash on hand of
nearly $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2012, availability of an estimated $3.3
billion on the company's $5 billion secured revolver due 2015 and a fully
available $800 million revolver at Western Gas Resources. Scheduled maturities
are estimated to be $38 million yet in 2012, nothing in 2013 and approximately
$775 million in senior notes due 2014. Additional liquidity could be derived
from the company's significant global asset base including large unencumbered
acreage positions as well as both booked and unbooked reserves worldwide that
can be readily sold to raise several billion dollars. Furthermore, the company
is expected to receive approximately $1.7 billion in cash over the next several
quarters from its Algerian tax settlement which is targeted to pay off the
balance under its credit facility.
The Negative Outlook stems from the uncertainties relating to the ongoing Tronox
litigation in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Currently, Anadarko has reserved
approximately $525 million for Tronox. Settlement talks occurred last month but
no agreement was reached. As a result, the proceedings will continue with an
expected trial outcome to be reached before year-end unless a settlement occurs
beforehand. A settlement or judgment of less than $5 billion could remove the
Negative Outlook on the company's IDR provided funding was achieved in a debt
neutral manner. In regard to potential remaining Macondo related oil spill
liabilities in the Gulf of Mexico, Fitch believes it is likely that any future
amounts incurred will be relatively small in nature and should be easily
manageable for Anadarko within the current rating.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Negative
--A very large adverse judgment against the company in the Tronox proceedings
could pressure the company's ratings;
--Large debt financed acquisitions or share buybacks;
- Significant negative free cash flow leading to much higher debt levels;
--A significant and sustained deterioration in credit metrics.
Positive
--Resolution of the Tronox litigation proceedings that are less than $5 billion
could be a catalyst for an Outlook revision;
--Continued strong operating performance coupled with conservative management of
the capital structure and debt management.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Anadarko, with a Negative Outlook:
Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Sr. Unsecured Notes & Debentures at 'BBB-';
--Secured Credit Facility at 'BBB'.
Kerr-McGee Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Sr. Unsecured at 'BBB-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
