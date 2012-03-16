TEXT-S&P may change Viterra ratings

Overview
-- We are placing our ratings on Viterra Inc. on CreditWatch with
developing implications, highlighting our view that an acquisition of Viterra
is increasingly possible, but that the rating outcomes are uncertain.
-- We will reassess the ratings on Viterra as the uncertainty surrounding
its potential acquisition is clarified.
-- The ratings on Viterra reflect our view of the company's strong market
positions in Canada and Australia, low debt leverage, and strong liquidity.
Rating Action
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-'
ratings on Viterra Inc. on CreditWatch with developing implications.
The CreditWatch placement follows the company announcement that it has
established a board-level process that could culminate with the company being
acquired.
CreditWatch with developing implications means we could raise, lower, or
affirm the ratings, highlighting our view that an acquisition of Viterra is
increasingly possible, but that the rating outcomes are unknown.
Rationale
The ratings on Viterra reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's
satisfactory business risk profile, which is supported by strong market
positions in key grain-producing regions in Canada and Australia and more
modest positions in downstream agribusiness and processing. In addition, we
view the company's financial risk profile as intermediate, characterized by
low debt leverage and strong liquidity.
Viterra is Canada's largest agribusiness and among the largest in Australia,
with revenue of about C$11.8 billion in fiscal 2011. Its three business
segments provide grain handling and marketing services from western Canada and
South Australia; retailing and financial services to farmers; and food and
feed processing.
CreditWatch
We will reassess the ratings on Viterra as uncertainty surrounding its
potential acquisition is clarified. The company has not announced any
transaction, so any scenarios for a higher or lower rating would be
speculative at this point. On the other hand, Viterra's recent announcements
are a strong indicator of a potential transaction, which increases the
likelihood of some near-term ratings change.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Developing
To From
Viterra Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Dev/-- BBB-/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt BBB-/Watch Dev BBB-