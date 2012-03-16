TEXT-Fitch affirms Blackrock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund shares

March 16 - Fitch Ratings affirms the variable rate demand preferred
shares (VRDP Shares) issued by BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc.
(NYSE:MUI), a closed-end fund, as follows:
--$287,100,000 of VRDP Shares, series W-7, with a liquidation preference of
$100,000 per share, affirmed at 'AAA/F1+'.
The 'F1+' short-term rating reflects the rating of the liquidity provider,
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A, (rated 'AA-/F1+' by Fitch). The fund is managed by
BlackRock Advisors, LLC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'F1+' short-term rating primarily reflects:
--The credit strength of the VRDP Shares liquidity provider;
--The terms and conditions of the VRDP Shares purchase agreement (purchase
agreement).
The 'AAA' long-term rating primarily reflects:
--Sufficient asset coverage provided to the VRDP Shares as calculated per the
fund's asset coverage tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations;
Both the short- and long-term ratings also reflect the capabilities of BlackRock
as investment advisor.
TENDER AND REMARKETING
The VRDP Shares benefit from a feature giving investors the right to tender the
securities with a seven-day notice for remarketing. The VRDP Shares are also
subject to a mandatory tender for remarketing upon the occurrence of certain
events, such as non-payment of dividends by the fund, among others. VRDP Shares
that are unsuccessfully remarketed are purchased by the liquidity provider.
The VRDP Shares have a 30-year mandatory redemption date and pay an adjustable
dividend rate set weekly by the remarketing agent. Should a remarketing be
unsuccessful, the dividend rate will reset to a maximum rate as defined in the
VRDP Shares' governing documents.
PURCHASE OBLIGATION
The VRDP Shares are supported by a purchase agreement to ensure full and timely
repayment of the liquidation preference amount plus any accumulated and unpaid
dividends to holders upon occurrence of certain events. The agreement requires
the liquidity provider to purchase all VRDP Shares tendered for sale that were
not successfully remarketed. The liquidity provider must also purchase all
outstanding VRDP Shares if the fund has not obtained an alternate purchase
agreement prior to the termination of the purchase agreement being replaced or
following the downgrade of the liquidity provider's ratings below 'F2' (or
equivalent).
The purchase of VRDP Shares pursuant to the purchase agreements is unconditional
and irrevocable, and as such the short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares
are directly linked to the short-term creditworthiness of the liquidity
provider.
The liquidity provider's obligation under the purchase agreement has a scheduled
termination date. Fitch expects the purchase agreement to be subsequently
extended, with terms that are substantially similar to the current purchase
agreement.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Feb. 26, 2012, the fund's pro forma asset coverage ratios, as calculated
in accordance with the Fitch total and net over-collateralization tests per the
'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's criteria, were in excess of 100%,
which is the minimum threshold required under the VRDP Shares' governing
documents.
As of the same date, the fund's asset coverage ratio for the VRDP Shares, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, were in excess
of the minimum asset coverage threshold of 225% as currently set by the terms of
the fee agreement between the fund and the liquidity provider and the VRDP
Shares' governing documents.
The fund has also covenanted with the liquidity provider to maintain an
effective leverage ratios for both VRDP Shares and floating-rate certificates of
tender option bonds below 45% (or 46% if the increase in the ratio is due
exclusively to asset market value volatility). The fund's Effective Leverage
Ratio is currently below 45%.
In the event of asset coverage decline, the VRDP Shares' governing documents
will require the fund to reduce leverage in order to restore compliance with the
particular test(s) breaching the required threshold(s).
FUND PROFILE
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end
management investment company that commenced investment operations on Aug. 1,
2003. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt
from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal
obligations, the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. Under
normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets in municipal
bonds with duration of three to 10 years. Also under normal circumstances, the
fund invests at least 75% of total assets that are rated at least 'BBB' by Fitch
or equivalent.
FUND ADVISOR
BlackRock Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc., is the fund's advisor,
responsible for the overall investment strategies and their implementation.
BlackRock, Inc. and its affiliates had approximately $3.3 trillion of assets
under management as of Sept. 30, 2011.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares may be sensitive to material changes in
the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality, portfolio diversification or
market risk of the fund, as described above. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be lowered by
Fitch.
Certain terms of the Minimum VRDP Shares Asset Coverage Test and Effective
Leverage Ratio are set in the fee agreement, which are renewed on a periodic
basis. Changes to these terms that weaken the tests may have negative rating
implications.
The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP Shares may also be sensitive to
changes in the financial condition of the liquidity provider. A downgrade of the
liquidity provider to 'F2' would result in a downgrade of the short-term rating
of the VRDP Shares to 'F2,' absent other mitigants. A downgrade below 'F2', on
the other hand, would not necessarily result in a downgrade of the short-term
rating of the VRDP Shares, given the acceleration features in the transaction
that would result in a mandatory tender of the VRDP Shares for purchase by the
liquidity provider.
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and
preferred stock issued by closed-end fund, please review the criteria referenced
below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
BlackRock Advisors, LLC.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper' (Nov. 10, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Closed-End Fund Leverage' (Dec. 19, 2011);
--'Closed-End Funds: Derivatives Under Review' (Nov. 16, 2011);
--'Primer: CEF Variable-Rate Demand Preferred Shares' (Oct. 27, 2011).
