版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 17日 星期六 03:55 BJT

TEXT-S&P revies Catalina Marketing outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- U.S. marketing services company Catalina Marketing Corp.'s operating 	
trends have weakened due to a reduction in manufacturer print volumes, a rise 	
in commodity prices, and ongoing media fragmentation.	
     -- We are revising our 'B+' rating outlook on the company to negative 	
from stable.	
     -- We assigned Catalina's extended term loan due 2017 our 'BB-' 	
issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '2'.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that volume 	
declines could result in weaker credit metrics and lower cash flow generation 	
over the near term.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Catalina Marketing Corp. and parent 	
Checkout Holding Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed 	
our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, along with all related 	
issue-level ratings on the company's debt.	
	
In addition, we assigned the extended portion of the company's term loan due 	
October 2017 (amount to be determined) an issue-level rating of 'BB-' with a 	
recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) 	
recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view that near-term operating trends at 	
Catalina will remain weak. We believe that that the company's credit measures 	
could weaken further in 2012, and leverage could rise above our threshold of 	
6.5x for the current rating. The current refinancing transaction is 	
leverage-neutral, while EBITDA coverage of interest pro forma for the 	
transaction declines slightly due to higher interest expense.	
	
The 'B+' corporate credit rating on Catalina reflects our view of the 	
company's fairly aggressive financial policy and the competitive nature of the 	
consumer promotion industry. We view Catalina's business risk profile as 	
"fair" (based on our criteria), in light of limited direct competition in its 	
U.S.-based point-of-sale (POS) marketing communications segment, its high 	
customer renewal rates, and the business' relatively high barriers to entry. 	
We continue to assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly 	
leveraged" (based on our criteria), reflecting Catalina's high capital 	
investment requirements, high debt leverage, and an aggressive financial 	
policy that has led to special dividends in the past.	
	
The consumer promotion marketplace is highly competitive, and Catalina 	
competes for consumer promotion spending with TV, radio, the Internet, and 	
direct mail. Longer term, we feel the company will continue to face pressure 	
from media fragmentation via social media and digital alternatives as 	
customers evaluate the effectiveness of promotional spending.	
	
However, Catalina's POS coupon technology and its large installed base of 	
retailers and major consumer packaged goods customers provide it with a degree 	
of differentiation from new direct competition. Catalina's targeted marketing 	
communications and coupon services typically benefit from a weak economy and 	
high unemployment, as a weak economy tends to make consumers more 	
price-sensitive, increasing coupon redemption rates. This has afforded the 	
company a healthy EBITDA margin.  	
	
Our 2012 base-case assumption is for low- to mid-single-digit percentage 	
revenue and EBITDA declines, reflecting our expectation of lower volume in its 	
marketing services division. We expect softness in the first half of the year 	
that could persist in the second half of 2012. This incorporates our 	
assumption that manufacturers could continue spend cautiously on promotion, 	
and that as a result, print volumes could continue to decline even if 	
commodity prices stabilize. We anticipate that the company's EBITDA margin 	
will fall roughly 350 basis points (bps) in 2012, given the fixed costs 	
associated with expansion plans and our expectation that revenues will 	
continue decline. 	
	
In the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, performance was slightly below our 	
expectations as Catalina's revenue declined 18% year over year, and its EBITDA 	
declined 29%. The EBITDA margin contracted by roughly 620 bps in 2011 from the 	
same period in 2010, when the company experienced robust growth. The company's 	
operating performance has been suffering from a reduction in manufacturer 	
print volumes in the past couple of quarters. Its domestic marketing services 	
segment (CMS), which contributes a significant majority of EBITDA, has 	
recently experienced lower print volumes from manufacturers, after a few 	
quarters of consistent growth in 2010. These declines were not offset by the 	
solid performances of the relatively small Catalina Marketing International 	
businesses. Catalina Health (CH) revenue is volatile and relies on the timing 	
of when drug patents roll off.  	
	
Catalina's total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) increased 	
sharply to 6.4x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, from about 5.2x for the 	
same period of last year, as a result of deterioration in EBITDA and 	
payment-in-kind (PIK) accrual on the discount notes. Lease-adjusted EBITDA 	
coverage of total interest for fiscal 2011 decreased to 1.8x, from 2.7x in 	
fiscal 2010. Pro forma for the current refinancing transaction, coverage 	
slightly declines to 1.7x.  	
	
We anticipate that leverage will increase to high-6x area in 2012, based on 	
our expectation of further EBITDA declines. We also expect that lease-adjusted 	
interest coverage will remain in the mid-1x area in 2012. 	
	
EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow was moderate but increased to 	
33.9% in fiscal 2011 from 23.9% last year, as a result of positive 	
working-capital dynamics. We expect that conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 	
cash flow will remain relatively flat over the next 12 months.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that Catalina has "adequate" sources of liquidity (based on our 	
criteria) to more than cover its needs over the next 12-18 months, even in the 	
event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Expectations and assumptions 	
that support our liquidity assessment are as follows:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 	
facility availability) over the next 12-18 months to exceed its uses by 1.2x 	
or more. Debt maturities over the next 12 months are minimal.	
     -- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% 	
drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months.	
     -- The amended credit agreement has no maintenance financial covenants.	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 	
and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.	
	
Catalina's liquidity sources as of Dec. 31, 2011, included cash balances of 	
$146.5 million and full availability on its $100 million revolving credit 	
facility due Oct. 1, 2016. We continue to expect that capital expenditures 	
related to the company's growth strategy will likely absorb a good portion of 	
its cash flow from operations. Our 2012 discretionary cash flow estimate is 	
for $50 million to $60 million.	
	
We expect Catalina's debt repayment, including scheduled amortization, to be 	
minimal over the intermediate term. However, debt maturities will be 	
significant in 2015, when the $330 million 10.5% senior notes and the PIK 	
senior discount notes mature together, totaling roughly $750 million.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating 	
performance will remain under pressure over the near term. We could lower the 	
rating if it appears likely that EBITDA declines will not moderate over the 	
next 12 months and that adjusted leverage will remain above our target on a 	
sustained basis. We believe this could occur if EBITDA declines at a 	
mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012.	
	
We could also lower the rating if we become convinced that a long-term 	
structural shift is the cause of recent operating weakness. We could revise 	
the outlook back to stable if we become convinced that operating trends have 	
stabilized, resulting in a more stable earnings pattern.  	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Catalina Marketing Corp.	
Checkout Holding Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     B+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Catalina Marketing Corp.	
 Senior Secured               	
  US$448 mil var-rate bank ln due 2017  BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Catalina Marketing Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
 Subordinated                           B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
Checkout Holding Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐