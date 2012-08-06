TEXT-Fitch affirms Saudi British Bank at 'A'

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi British Bank's (SABB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. The agency
has affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is
below.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
SABB's IDRs are driven by the bank's VR. The affirmation reflects the bank's
consistent profitability, comfortable liquidity and adequate and improving
capitalisation. The ratings also consider SABB's strong franchise and the
benefits of being a 40%-owned associate bank of HSBC Holdings plc
('AA'/Negative) and the managerial and specialised expertise provided to SABB
under a technical services agreement. The ratings also reflect the
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.
SABB has maintained sound profitability and asset spreads contracted in line
with peers in 2011. SABB's credit growth was above market in 2011 and Q112,
which should help increase revenues. Impairment charges fell significantly in
2011 and Q112. Fitch expects this trend to continue throughout 2012.
Liquidity is healthy, supported by a large pool of liquid assets comprised of
cash and balances with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA). At end-Q112,
interbank placements and investments were equivalent to one-third of total
assets. Just over half of these assets had a maturity of less than three months.
Fitch expects headline asset quality ratios to continue to improve for the full
year 2012 as the domestic credit environment remains favourable and the loan
book expands. Nonetheless, concentrations are a feature of the financing book,
and the associated risks were illustrated by the sharp rise in impairments in
2009.
SABB's Fitch core capital ratio remained broadly unchanged in 2011 and Q112 at
around 14%. Internal capital generation remains good, supported by improving
profitability and moderate dividend pay-out ratios.
Deterioration in the operating environment, profitability, asset quality and/or
capitalisation or if SABB no longer enjoyed close links with the HSBC Group
could have a negative impact on the bank's IDRs and VR. Conversely, upside
potential is limited due to the current high rating level and concentrations.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SABB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the extremely high
probability of support from the Saudi authorities, which has been demonstrated
in the past. Given the moderate size of the Saudi banking sector in relation to
the country's GDP, and the healthy financial position of the Saudi sovereign
('AA-'/Stable), Fitch believes that, in addition to the strong propensity to
support, the Kingdom also has the resources to do so.
Changes in Fitch's perception of Saudi Arabia's ability and propensity for
support could affect the bank's Support Rating and/or Support Rating Floor.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured - EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16
August 2011, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 13 December 2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance