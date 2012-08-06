TEXT-S&P: Omnicom notes rating remains 'BBB+'

Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB+'
issue-level rating on Omnicom Group Inc.'s 3.625% senior unsecured notes
due 2022 is unchanged following the company's announcement that it will try to
add to the existing notes. Omnicom plans to use net proceeds of the issuance for
general corporate purposes.
Our long-term corporate credit rating on Omnicom is 'BBB+' and the rating
outlook is stable. As of June 30, 2012, Omnicom's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for
operating leases, pensions, and acquisition-related liabilities) was 2.6x.
Following the proposed add-on, we expect fully adjusted leverage to remain
modestly below our 3x leverage threshold for the company at a 'BBB+' rating.
Over the longer term, based on our expectation for financial policy, we
believe fully adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain in the mid- to high-2x area,
despite EBITDA growth.
RATING LIST
Omnicom Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
3.625% sr unsec notes due 2022 BBB+
