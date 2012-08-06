版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 22:47 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Omnicom notes rating remains 'BBB+'

Aug 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB+'
issue-level rating on Omnicom Group Inc.'s 3.625% senior unsecured notes
due 2022 is unchanged following the company's announcement that it will try to
add to the existing notes. Omnicom plans to use net proceeds of the issuance for
general corporate purposes.

Our long-term corporate credit rating on Omnicom is 'BBB+' and the rating 
outlook is stable. As of June 30, 2012, Omnicom's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for 
operating leases, pensions, and acquisition-related liabilities) was 2.6x. 
Following the proposed add-on, we expect fully adjusted leverage to remain 
modestly below our 3x leverage threshold for the company at a 'BBB+' rating. 
Over the longer term, based on our expectation for financial policy, we 
believe fully adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain in the mid- to high-2x area, 
despite EBITDA growth. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATING LIST
Omnicom Group Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating             BBB+/Stable/A-2

3.625% sr unsec notes due 2022      BBB+


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐