版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 17日 星期六 04:42 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates BlackRock Muni N.Y. Intermediate Duration Fund

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its
short-term 'A-1' rating to BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund
Inc.'s (the fund's) $29.6 million variable-rate demand preferred shares
(VRDP shares) series W-7.	
	
The short-term rating on the VRDP shares is based on our short-term issuer 	
credit rating on Morgan Stanley Bank N.A. ('A-1'), the liquidity provider 	
under the VRDP purchase agreement. The short-term rating addresses the timely 	
repayment of the VRDP shares' liquidation preferences in the event of an 	
optional or mandatory tender.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value 	
Securities, published Aug. 31, 2010.	
     -- U.S. Municipal Bond Portfolio Criteria Updated For Closed-End 	
Leveraged Funds, published Dec. 19, 2002.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐