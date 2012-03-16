版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Delphi Automotive rating to 'BB+'

March 16 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based auto supplier Delphi's credit measures have improved more 	
than we had assumed. As a result, we have raised our assessment of Delphi's 	
business and financial risk profiles.	
     -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Delphi to 'BB+' from 	
'BB'.	
     -- We are also raising the issue ratings on the company's senior secured 	
and unsecured debt to 'BBB' and 'BB+', respectively.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the credit 	
improvement is sustainable.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Delphi Automotive PLC (the parent of Delphi Corp.), to 'BB+' 	
from 'BB'. The rating outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we raised our ratings on the senior secured debt of Delphi 	
Corp., the borrower and operating company, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and the senior 	
unsecured debt of Delphi Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The recovery ratings are 	
unchanged. Delphi Corp. is based in Troy, Mich., although the parent company 	
is incorporated in Jersey. 	
 	
Rationale	
The upgrade on Delphi reflects our assessment of Delphi's financial risk 	
profile as "intermediate" and the business risk profile as "fair," according 	
to our criteria definitions. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our 	
assumption that current leverage and free cash flow is sustainable. Our 	
business risk assessment takes into account Delphi's product diversity, cost 	
base, and ability to sustain recent profitability, even if the key European 	
market declines at least 5% in 2012. The rating also incorporates our view of 	
Delphi's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and the company's lack of 	
large near-term debt maturities.	
	
We currently expect that Delphi's lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will 	
remain at about 2x and that adjusted free operating cash flow to total debt 	
will remain more than 10% during a normal downturn and at least 15% in 	
stronger times (adjusted was 28% for 2011). Our assumptions for 2012 include a 	
1.6% revenue increase and an EBITDA margin of 13.7%. Credit metrics resulting 	
from these assumptions include free operating cash flow (after capital 	
spending) to adjusted total debt of more than 50%. We estimate that leverage 	
for 2012 could decline to somewhat less than 1x. Still, for the longer term, 	
we believe Delphi will operate at about 2x leverage, in order to optimize its 	
capital structure. 	
	
Delphi's fair business risk profile reflects its participation  in the 	
volatile and competitive global auto supplier industry. The industry is highly 	
cyclical and characterized by high fixed costs, capital intensity, volatile 	
raw material costs, and intense pricing pressure from customers and 	
competitors. The fair business risk profile assessment also reflects our 	
belief that Delphi can continue its current profitability gains because of its 	
focused competitive position (following emergence from several years in 	
bankruptcy), restructured cost base including a large portion of low cost 	
labor in the workforce, established No. 1 or No. 2 market share for about 70% 	
of its sales, global manufacturing footprint, and relatively diverse customer 	
base. We believe its value-added products (such as powertrain and electrical 	
components) support the potential for the company to continue earning good 	
double-digit gross margins. 	
	
Still, we note that the company has limited end-market diversity. About 80% of 	
its sales are to global manufacturers of light vehicles in a highly cyclical 	
and competitive market and about 45% of sales are in Europe. Also, following 	
its emergence from bankruptcy and its November 2011 IPO, various former 	
creditors still own somewhat less than 62% of Delphi's common shares. We 	
assume these shareholders will eventually reduce their stakes, rather than 	
pursue a leveraged recapitalization. 	
	
Delphi faces uncertainty regarding costs of the European Commission 	
investigation into possible anticompetitive practices at Delphi and some of 	
its competitors. Our rating assumes that Delphi could incur a sizable penalty 	
of about $500 million without hurting the rating. 	
	
Delphi's 2011 adjusted EBITDA increased about 32% from year-end 2010, 	
supported by higher revenues on steady production volume growth and an 	
expanding gross margin that reached 26.5% by our calculation. The company 	
generated $789 million of free cash flow after capital spending and paid down 	
about $650 million of debt in 2011. Lease-adjusted leverage for the 12 months 	
ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.3x.	
	
Delphi's profitability has improved since its emergence from bankruptcy in 	
October 2009, boosted in large part by higher industry production volumes. 	
Still, we believe Delphi's aggressive restructuring activities during its 	
multiyear stay in bankruptcy is a benefit because of fewer business segments, 	
more diversity of customers, and reduced costs. In Europe, we assume Delphi 	
can mitigate the ongoing downturn because of a manufacturing cost structure 	
that is more flexible than in prior years and also because of improved product 	
mix. Still, high operating leverage remains a risk and could lead to a 	
disproportionate decline in profitability if demand were to drop more than we 	
assume.	
	
Delphi's customer base remains somewhat concentrated. Still, the company's 	
exposure to General Motors Co. (GM; BB+/Stable/--) worldwide has declined to 	
19% of Delphi's overall sales because the company has added new business with 	
other global automakers and divested certain assets. Still, GM and Ford Motor 	
Co. (BB+/Stable/--) together account for nearly 26% of Delphi's global sales. 	
We believe market share losses or sudden prolonged production cuts by either 	
of these automakers (although not likely in North America in the near term) 	
would hurt Delphi's financial results.	
	
Delphi's product mix diversity is consistent with our rating. Electrical and 	
electronic systems provide 42% of sales, powertrain systems 31%, electronics 	
and safety 18%, and thermal systems 11%. Other global auto industry 	
participants are able competitors; these include Bosch in powertrain products, 	
Continental AG in electronics and safety, and Denso International America Inc. 	
in thermal products. In our view, many of these competitors have stronger 	
financial profiles than Delphi.	
 	
Liquidity	
Delphi's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. We believe the company has 	
adequate sources of liquidity to cover near-term needs, even in the event of 	
an unforeseen EBITDA decline. The company has minimal maturities over the next 	
few years. Our assessment of Delphi's liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect Delphi's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit 	
facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 	
months;	
     -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines more than 15%; and	
     -- In our opinion, Delphi could absorb a low-probability, high-impact 	
market or operating shock, given its good conversion of EBITDA to cash flow.	
 	
The company reported $1.4 billion of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2011. In 	
addition, Delphi had nearly full borrowing availability on its undrawn $1.3 	
billion revolving credit line, due in March 2016 (less $9 million of letters 	
of credit). 	
	
Delphi has limited near-term maturities, including a $211 million term loan A 	
due 2016, a $773 million term loan B due 2017, $500 million of 5.875% senior 	
unsecured notes due 2019, and $500 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes 	
due 2021. The term loan A was originally funded at $258 million and the term 	
loan B at $950 million.	
	
The lengthy bankruptcy eliminated almost all of Delphi's U.S. pension and 	
postretirement obligations. We expect Delphi to make pension 	
contributions--almost entirely for the U.K. and Mexico--of about $90 million 	
annually in 2012 and 2013. Given our expectation for significant positive cash 	
flow in 2012, we believe Delphi will have adequate liquidity for the pension 	
funding and expected capital spending of about 4.5% of sales (about $800 	
million annually for 2012 and 2013). Working capital swings in the sector can 	
be significant, but we believe Delphi's cash balances can easily support 	
normal working capital swings of roughly $80 million-$100 million.	
	
At the current rating, we believe Delphi has the capacity to make acquisitions 	
of about $1.5 billion in the next three years. This is in addition to making 	
modest share repurchases--the company has authorization from its board to 	
repurchase up to $300 million of common shares in the market during 2012--and 	
funding any possible fine from the European commissioners regarding the 	
ongoing industrywide anticompetitive investigation in the wire harness sector. 	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Delphi 	
Corp., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. 	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on Delphi reflects our view that the company can 	
maintain its competitive market position, sustain its EBITDA margin at or near 	
13.7%, and successfully withstand the weakness in Europe. In particular, we 	
think the company has solid market positions for powertrain, electrical, and 	
electronic architecture components. We assume the company will maintain 	
leverage at no more than 2x and free cash flow generation to adjusted total 	
debt of at least 10%, in a downturn. We assume Delphi's cost base improvements 	
are permanent and, therefore, that the company can sustain adjusted margins of 	
at least 13% in the existing environment of rising auto production volumes. 	
	
Although we do not expect to do so in the next year, to raise the corporate 	
credit rating to investment-grade we would need to believe that Delphi's 	
business profile was "satisfactory" under our criteria. Given the cyclicality 	
of the auto industry, combined with consistent pricing pressures and exposure 	
to volatile commodity costs, few rated North American auto suppliers have a 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile in our assessment. For example, we would 	
need to believe that the company's business was even more resilient than we 	
currently assume--perhaps because of greater customer diversity and products 	
for which demand would continue to increase more than the industry norm. Also, 	
we would likely need to observe that the shareholder base was much broader, 	
that former creditors had moved on, and that financial policies would be 	
consistent with a higher rating. 	
	
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if we believed auto industry markets 	
would not improve as we currently assume, which could occur if the North 	
American economic recovery falters or the European downturn is more severe 	
than we currently observe. This would prevent the company from maintaining the 	
financial measures that we would expect for the rating in the near term. For 	
example, we could lower the ratings if we believed free operating cash flow to 	
adjusted total debt would be less than 10%, perhaps because of flat revenues 	
year-over-year in 2013 and a drop in gross margins to 22%. We could also lower 	
the rating if the company used cash in any quarter for a reason we believed 	
would be likely to persist. The financing of a transforming acquisition, which 	
we have not incorporated into the rating, could also cause us to reassess our 	
rating. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- February U.S. Auto Sales Exceed 15 Million Annual Rate, Well Above 	
Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year Expectations, March 2, 2012	
     -- North American Auto Suppliers Have Steered Profitability Above 	
Pre-Recession Levels, But Can They Stay On Track?, June 15, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component 	
Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
Ratings Raised; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Delphi Automotive PLC	
 Corporate credit rating                BB+/Stable/--      BB/Stable/--	
	
Delphi Corp.	
 Senior secured                         BBB                BBB-	
  Recovery rating                       1                  1	
 Senior unsecured                       BB+                BB	
  Recovery rating                       3                  3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

