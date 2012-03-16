TEXT-S&P raises Delphi Automotive rating to 'BB+'

March 16 - Overview
-- U.S.-based auto supplier Delphi's credit measures have improved more
than we had assumed. As a result, we have raised our assessment of Delphi's
business and financial risk profiles.
-- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Delphi to 'BB+' from
'BB'.
-- We are also raising the issue ratings on the company's senior secured
and unsecured debt to 'BBB' and 'BB+', respectively.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the credit
improvement is sustainable.
Rating Action
On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Delphi Automotive PLC (the parent of Delphi Corp.), to 'BB+'
from 'BB'. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised our ratings on the senior secured debt of Delphi
Corp., the borrower and operating company, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and the senior
unsecured debt of Delphi Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The recovery ratings are
unchanged. Delphi Corp. is based in Troy, Mich., although the parent company
is incorporated in Jersey.
Rationale
The upgrade on Delphi reflects our assessment of Delphi's financial risk
profile as "intermediate" and the business risk profile as "fair," according
to our criteria definitions. Our financial risk assessment incorporates our
assumption that current leverage and free cash flow is sustainable. Our
business risk assessment takes into account Delphi's product diversity, cost
base, and ability to sustain recent profitability, even if the key European
market declines at least 5% in 2012. The rating also incorporates our view of
Delphi's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria and the company's lack of
large near-term debt maturities.
We currently expect that Delphi's lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will
remain at about 2x and that adjusted free operating cash flow to total debt
will remain more than 10% during a normal downturn and at least 15% in
stronger times (adjusted was 28% for 2011). Our assumptions for 2012 include a
1.6% revenue increase and an EBITDA margin of 13.7%. Credit metrics resulting
from these assumptions include free operating cash flow (after capital
spending) to adjusted total debt of more than 50%. We estimate that leverage
for 2012 could decline to somewhat less than 1x. Still, for the longer term,
we believe Delphi will operate at about 2x leverage, in order to optimize its
capital structure.
Delphi's fair business risk profile reflects its participation in the
volatile and competitive global auto supplier industry. The industry is highly
cyclical and characterized by high fixed costs, capital intensity, volatile
raw material costs, and intense pricing pressure from customers and
competitors. The fair business risk profile assessment also reflects our
belief that Delphi can continue its current profitability gains because of its
focused competitive position (following emergence from several years in
bankruptcy), restructured cost base including a large portion of low cost
labor in the workforce, established No. 1 or No. 2 market share for about 70%
of its sales, global manufacturing footprint, and relatively diverse customer
base. We believe its value-added products (such as powertrain and electrical
components) support the potential for the company to continue earning good
double-digit gross margins.
Still, we note that the company has limited end-market diversity. About 80% of
its sales are to global manufacturers of light vehicles in a highly cyclical
and competitive market and about 45% of sales are in Europe. Also, following
its emergence from bankruptcy and its November 2011 IPO, various former
creditors still own somewhat less than 62% of Delphi's common shares. We
assume these shareholders will eventually reduce their stakes, rather than
pursue a leveraged recapitalization.
Delphi faces uncertainty regarding costs of the European Commission
investigation into possible anticompetitive practices at Delphi and some of
its competitors. Our rating assumes that Delphi could incur a sizable penalty
of about $500 million without hurting the rating.
Delphi's 2011 adjusted EBITDA increased about 32% from year-end 2010,
supported by higher revenues on steady production volume growth and an
expanding gross margin that reached 26.5% by our calculation. The company
generated $789 million of free cash flow after capital spending and paid down
about $650 million of debt in 2011. Lease-adjusted leverage for the 12 months
ended Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.3x.
Delphi's profitability has improved since its emergence from bankruptcy in
October 2009, boosted in large part by higher industry production volumes.
Still, we believe Delphi's aggressive restructuring activities during its
multiyear stay in bankruptcy is a benefit because of fewer business segments,
more diversity of customers, and reduced costs. In Europe, we assume Delphi
can mitigate the ongoing downturn because of a manufacturing cost structure
that is more flexible than in prior years and also because of improved product
mix. Still, high operating leverage remains a risk and could lead to a
disproportionate decline in profitability if demand were to drop more than we
assume.
Delphi's customer base remains somewhat concentrated. Still, the company's
exposure to General Motors Co. (GM; BB+/Stable/--) worldwide has declined to
19% of Delphi's overall sales because the company has added new business with
other global automakers and divested certain assets. Still, GM and Ford Motor
Co. (BB+/Stable/--) together account for nearly 26% of Delphi's global sales.
We believe market share losses or sudden prolonged production cuts by either
of these automakers (although not likely in North America in the near term)
would hurt Delphi's financial results.
Delphi's product mix diversity is consistent with our rating. Electrical and
electronic systems provide 42% of sales, powertrain systems 31%, electronics
and safety 18%, and thermal systems 11%. Other global auto industry
participants are able competitors; these include Bosch in powertrain products,
Continental AG in electronics and safety, and Denso International America Inc.
in thermal products. In our view, many of these competitors have stronger
financial profiles than Delphi.
Liquidity
Delphi's liquidity is adequate under our criteria. We believe the company has
adequate sources of liquidity to cover near-term needs, even in the event of
an unforeseen EBITDA decline. The company has minimal maturities over the next
few years. Our assessment of Delphi's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect Delphi's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit
facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18
months;
-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA
declines more than 15%; and
-- In our opinion, Delphi could absorb a low-probability, high-impact
market or operating shock, given its good conversion of EBITDA to cash flow.
The company reported $1.4 billion of cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2011. In
addition, Delphi had nearly full borrowing availability on its undrawn $1.3
billion revolving credit line, due in March 2016 (less $9 million of letters
of credit).
Delphi has limited near-term maturities, including a $211 million term loan A
due 2016, a $773 million term loan B due 2017, $500 million of 5.875% senior
unsecured notes due 2019, and $500 million of 6.125% senior unsecured notes
due 2021. The term loan A was originally funded at $258 million and the term
loan B at $950 million.
The lengthy bankruptcy eliminated almost all of Delphi's U.S. pension and
postretirement obligations. We expect Delphi to make pension
contributions--almost entirely for the U.K. and Mexico--of about $90 million
annually in 2012 and 2013. Given our expectation for significant positive cash
flow in 2012, we believe Delphi will have adequate liquidity for the pension
funding and expected capital spending of about 4.5% of sales (about $800
million annually for 2012 and 2013). Working capital swings in the sector can
be significant, but we believe Delphi's cash balances can easily support
normal working capital swings of roughly $80 million-$100 million.
At the current rating, we believe Delphi has the capacity to make acquisitions
of about $1.5 billion in the next three years. This is in addition to making
modest share repurchases--the company has authorization from its board to
repurchase up to $300 million of common shares in the market during 2012--and
funding any possible fine from the European commissioners regarding the
ongoing industrywide anticompetitive investigation in the wire harness sector.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Delphi
Corp., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Delphi reflects our view that the company can
maintain its competitive market position, sustain its EBITDA margin at or near
13.7%, and successfully withstand the weakness in Europe. In particular, we
think the company has solid market positions for powertrain, electrical, and
electronic architecture components. We assume the company will maintain
leverage at no more than 2x and free cash flow generation to adjusted total
debt of at least 10%, in a downturn. We assume Delphi's cost base improvements
are permanent and, therefore, that the company can sustain adjusted margins of
at least 13% in the existing environment of rising auto production volumes.
Although we do not expect to do so in the next year, to raise the corporate
credit rating to investment-grade we would need to believe that Delphi's
business profile was "satisfactory" under our criteria. Given the cyclicality
of the auto industry, combined with consistent pricing pressures and exposure
to volatile commodity costs, few rated North American auto suppliers have a
"satisfactory" business risk profile in our assessment. For example, we would
need to believe that the company's business was even more resilient than we
currently assume--perhaps because of greater customer diversity and products
for which demand would continue to increase more than the industry norm. Also,
we would likely need to observe that the shareholder base was much broader,
that former creditors had moved on, and that financial policies would be
consistent with a higher rating.
Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if we believed auto industry markets
would not improve as we currently assume, which could occur if the North
American economic recovery falters or the European downturn is more severe
than we currently observe. This would prevent the company from maintaining the
financial measures that we would expect for the rating in the near term. For
example, we could lower the ratings if we believed free operating cash flow to
adjusted total debt would be less than 10%, perhaps because of flat revenues
year-over-year in 2013 and a drop in gross margins to 22%. We could also lower
the rating if the company used cash in any quarter for a reason we believed
would be likely to persist. The financing of a transforming acquisition, which
we have not incorporated into the rating, could also cause us to reassess our
rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Raised; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Delphi Automotive PLC
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/--
Delphi Corp.
Senior secured BBB BBB-
Recovery rating 1 1
Senior unsecured BB+ BB
Recovery rating 3 3
