TEXT-Fitch cuts Quadrivio Finance Srl 2009

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Quadrivio Finance Srl 2009's class A
notes, as follows:
Class A (ISIN IT0004485063): downgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable;
Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
The rating action follows the downgrade of Banca IMI S.p.A.'s Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-'/Negative/'F2' in February 2012 and the revision of
the transaction documentation.
Fitch placed the notes on RWN on 20 February 2012 following the downgrade of
Banca IMI's IDR, which acts the swap provider in the transaction. According to
the transaction documentation, Banca IMI was expected to implement remedial
action, but opted otherwise (see "Fitch Placed Quadrivio Finance S.r.l. on RWN",
dated 20 February 2012).
In May 2012, Banca IMI S.p.A. amended the swap documentation stating that
remedial actions will be implemented upon the downgrade of the swap counterparty
below the 'A-'/'F2' threshold. In Fitch's view, the revision of the transaction
documentation is no longer commensurate with a 'AAAsf' rating on the class A
notes, and the agency has therefore downgraded the rating of the notes to
'AA+sf'. If the bank's ratings are further downgraded, Fitch would expect
remedial actions to be implemented in line with the updated transaction
documentation.
Fitch considers the swap agreement material from a liquidity perspective, since
the transaction does not include a reserve fund or a liquidity facility. The
swap would cover liquidity shortfalls in case of payment interruption, as well
as payments due on loans in payment holiday or those that have been subject to
renegotiations.
Credit support for the class A notes is provided by subordination from the
unrated class B notes. The high deleveraging of the underlying portfolio and the
full utilisation of excess spread towards the redemption of the notes has led to
a strong build-up in credit enhancement (CE). As of the February 2012 interest
payment date (IPD), CE was 27.1% compared to 17% at transaction close. The
performance of the pool, which comprises a mix of residential (78.1% as of the
same IPD) and commercial loans (21.9%), remains in line with Fitch's initial
expectations, with arrears and defaults reporting stable trends. This is
reflected in the Stable Outlook on the rating of the notes.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were investor
and servicer reports as well as the executed documents from Banca IMI S.p.A.
Applicable criteria, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured
Finance, dated 12 August 2011; 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated
06 June 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 07 June 2012;
'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions',
dated 30 July 2012, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions'
and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
