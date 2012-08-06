TEXT-Fitch raises OAO Severstal to 'BB' with outlook stable

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded OAO Severstal's foreign currency Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is at the end of this release. The upgrade follows clarification of Severstal's potential exposure to Lucchini SpA following court approval of the company's debt restructuring programme. At end-2010 (last publicly available data) Lucchini had USD767m of loans, 100% of which were classified as short term due to breaches of financial covenants of related loan agreements. Fitch understands that Severstal is not obliged to issue guarantees in favour of Lucchini's creditors, or provide any kind of collateral to Lucchini's creditors under the debt restructuring agreement. Severstal's exposure to Lucchini is currently limited to USD41m of accounts receivable which were restructured with the same conditions as bank indebtedness and currently amortise. Severstal will also continue supply Lucchini with raw materials, iron ore and coking coal until the end of 2014. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Severstal will maintain credit metrics consistent with a 'BB' rating. Fitch expects Severstal to record a 10%-11% EBIT margin in FY12, based on continuing moderation of steel and steel raw material prices. The agency expects increase of funds from operations (FFO) gross adjusted leverage to 3.0x-3.1x by end-2012 (2.0x at end-2011) with further deleverage to 2.7x-2.8x by end-2014. Severstal recorded an EBIT margin of 18.5% in 2011, compared to 18.7% in 2010. The company's surplus capacity in both iron ore and coking coal in Russia boosted its profitability, as the relative prices of steel raw materials versus steel products was at a high point in 2011 compared to the past five years. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - EBIT margin higher than 15% on average and not below 7.5% at any point of the business cycle. - Neutral to positive free cash flow generation across the cycle. - FFO adjusted gross leverage below 1.5x on a sustainable basis. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - EBIT margin below 10% on a sustained basis. - FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.0x on a sustained basis. The rating actions are as follows: LT IDR upgraded to 'BB" from 'BB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' Local currency LT IDR upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; Stable Outlook Local currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' National LT rating upgraded to 'AA-(rus)' from 'A+ (rus)'; Stable Outlook Contact: Primary Analyst Peter Archbold, CFA Senior Director +44 (0) 20 3530 11172 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Alexei Fadyushin Director +7 (495) 956 9901 Committee Chairperson Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 08, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training