TEXT-Fitch cuts Dexia Crediop per la Cartolarizzazione

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia Crediop per la
Cartolarizzazione's notes and maintained them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as
follows:
Class 2004 Series 1: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf'; RWN maintained
Class 2005 Series 2: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf'; RWN maintained
Class 2008 Series 1: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf'; RWN maintained
The rating actions reflect the downgrade and RWN status of Dexia Crediop S.p.A.
('BBB+'/'F2'/RWN). The transaction benefits from a first-demand, unconditional
guarantee provided by Dexia Crediop S.p.A.. The notes are backed by Italian
public debts.
The RWN status will be resolved once Dexia Crediop S.p.A.'s RWN status is
resolved (see 'Fitch Downgrades Dexia Crediop to 'BBB+'; Maintains Rating Watch
Negative' dated 31 July 2012 on www.fitchratings.com for further details).Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
