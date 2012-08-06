TEXT-Fitch cuts Dexia Crediop per la Cartolarizzazione

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia Crediop per la Cartolarizzazione's notes and maintained them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows: Class 2004 Series 1: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf'; RWN maintained Class 2005 Series 2: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf'; RWN maintained Class 2008 Series 1: downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf'; RWN maintained The rating actions reflect the downgrade and RWN status of Dexia Crediop S.p.A. ('BBB+'/'F2'/RWN). The transaction benefits from a first-demand, unconditional guarantee provided by Dexia Crediop S.p.A.. The notes are backed by Italian public debts. The RWN status will be resolved once Dexia Crediop S.p.A.'s RWN status is resolved (see 'Fitch Downgrades Dexia Crediop to 'BBB+'; Maintains Rating Watch Negative' dated 31 July 2012 on www.fitchratings.com for further details).Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', dated 22 February 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May, 2012; both available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions