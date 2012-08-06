TEXT-Fitch rates Enterprise Products Operating notes 'BBB'

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB' senior unsecured ratings to Enterprise Products Operating LLC's (EPO) proposed senior notes offerings due 2015 and 2043. The notes will rank pari passu with all of EPO's existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness. Proceeds will be used to temporarily reduce borrowings under EPO's revolving credit facility (which was recently used to repay outstanding amounts on the maturity of $500 million of senior notes P due August 2012) and for general company purposes. EPO is the operating partnership for Enterprise Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this release. The Ratings Outlook is Stable. EPO's ratings are supported by the company's size; quality and diversity of its portfolio of midstream assets; strong financial performance and conservative policy approach toward distributions and financings; and increasing percentage of fee-based revenue. EPO's sizable portfolio of midstream assets provides strong consistent cash flow and earnings. EPO's midstream asset base covers most major domestic gas producing basins. Geographic and business line diversity largely insulate EPO from any dynamic shifts in oil and gas production as well as provides it ample organic growth opportunities within its operating footprint, limiting the need or desire to make large scale acquisitions for the sake of growth. EPO accesses all of the major gas and oil production regions in the U.S. EPO serves all the U.S. based ethylene steam crackers, which are the largest consumers of natural gas liquids (NGLs). Fitch notes that NGL and crude prices can be very volatile and weakness in crude, NGL, and or fractionation spreads could impact EPO's cash flow and earnings. Fitch recognizes that EPO is in the middle of a significant capital spending program. These growth investments are largely focused on primarily fee-based or revenue assured assets which should continue to help lower EPO's exposure to changes in commodity prices. Additionally, Fitch expects EPO's leverage metrics will improve as EPO benefits from the earnings and cash flow associated with project completion and operation. Additional Favorable Characteristics for EPO Include: --Conservative distribution practices and supportive ownership; --Beneficial industry trends in the pricing relationship of natural gas to crude oil; --Growing utilization of NGLs by the petrochemical industry as feedstock for ethylene production; --The movement of natural gas production activity to liquids rich producing basins such as the Eagle Ford Shale play where EPO is well positioned. Credit Concerns for EPO Include: --An aggressive growth strategy with targeted capital expenditures of approximately $5 billion through 2013; --Exposure to commodity price volatility particularly NGL margins. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Sustained improvement in leverage metrics; --A further shift in revenue towards more fee-based sources. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --Continued large-scale capital expenditure program funded by higher than expected debt borrowings, and; --An increase in gross margin sensitivity to changes in commodity prices. Fitch currently rates EPO as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured rating 'BBB-'; --Junior subordinated rating 'BB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and