TEXT-S&P Assigns 'B-' Rtg To Wavedivision $250m Sr Nts

NEW YORK, Aug 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that it assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the
proposed $250 million of senior notes due 2020 to be co-issued by WaveDivision
Escrow Corp. and WaveDivision Escrow LLC, subsidiaries of Kirkland, Wash.-based
cable service provider WaveDivision Holdings LLC. The '6' recovery rating
indicates our expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of
payment default.
The proposed notes will be assumed by WaveDivision Holdings LLC and
WaveDivision Holdings Corp. if the escrow conditions have been met. We expect
proceeds to then be used, along with a new $471 million term loan and $202
million equity contribution from Oak Hill Capital and GI Partners, to fund the
acquisition of Wave by the private-quity sponsors. Inclusive of management's
reinvestment of $40 million of equity, the transaction is valued at around
$925 million. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
research update on Wave, published July 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
We had assumed the $250 million note issuance in our recent assignment of
ratings to Wave, so our financial risk assessment is unchanged. The ratings
reflect what we consider a "fair" business risk profile and a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is elevated, at
about 6.7x, including realized synergies from the recently acquired assets
from Broadstripe in the Northwest U.S. In addition to the company's high
leverage, our financial risk profile assessment includes our expectation for
future debt-financed acquisitions and potential dividends to its shareholders,
which could constrain longer term leverage improvement, notwithstanding our
expectations for mid-single-digit EBITDA growth.
RATINGS LIST
WaveDivision Holdings LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
WaveDivision Escrow Corp.
WaveDivision Escrow LLC
Senior Unsecured
$250 mil nts due 2020 B-
Recovery Rating 6