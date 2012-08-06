TEXT-S&P rates based H&E Equipment Services notes 'B+'

Overview
-- Louisiana-based H&E Equipment Services Inc. has announced its
intention to refinance its existing senior unsecured notes due 2016 and pay a
$246 million dividend to shareholders.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on H&E.
-- We are assigning our 'B+' issue and '5' recovery ratings to the
proposed new $480 million senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
improving earnings will result in leverage close to our expectation of 3x at
the end of 2012.
Rating Action
On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on Baton Rouge, La.-based H&E Equipment Services Inc.,
a provider of construction equipment rental services. At the same time, we
assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to the proposed new $480 million senior
unsecured notes. The recovery rating is '5', indicating our expectation of a
modest (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. The company is also
increasing the size of its unrated asset-backed revolver to $403 million from
$320 million. The company will use proceeds from the new notes and about $30
million drawn under the revolver to redeem the existing $250 million senior
unsecured notes, pay a $246 million dividend to shareholders, and pay
transaction and related fees.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our expectation that H&E will continue to benefit
from positive trends in the equipment rental industry and reduce pro forma
leverage to about 3.2x total debt to EBITDA by the end of 2012 from about
3.7x. The dividend indicates a more aggressive financial policy than we
previously expected. However, the company has on average historically
maintained relatively low leverage for the rating, and we believe it will
reduce leverage to similar levels as earnings grow. Our forecast assumes the
following:
-- The U.S. does not enter a recession, the odds of which Standard &
Poor's currently estimates to be 25%;
-- Real nonresidential construction grows about 3% in 2012 and flattens
in 2013;
-- The price of oil remains at a level at which energy-related activity
remains stable;
-- Contractors tend to rent versus buy equipment because of market
uncertainty;
-- EBITDA margins remain greater than 20% in 2012 and 2013; and
-- Higher capital expenditures result in negative free cash flow in 2012
and 2013.
Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" primarily
reflects H&E's participation in the cyclical, highly competitive, and
fragmented equipment rental sector. Its presence as one of the largest
integrated equipment services companies in the U.S. will likely continue to
temper this factor. H&E has three main business segments: equipment rentals,
new and used equipment sales, and parts and services. The company has 63
full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain (in the western U.S.),
Southwest, Gulf Coast, West Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions.
Although H&E is a public company, its directors and management own about 21%
of the company.
Similar to many equipment rental companies, H&E's performance is closely tied
to the nonresidential construction spending cycle. Nonresidential construction
spending has deteriorated meaningfully since late 2008, and we expect it to
remain weak in 2012 and 2013. However, conditions in the equipment rental
industry have improved since 2011, partly because of contractors' preference
for renting (versus buying) equipment when projects are relatively scarce or
uncertain.
Also, equipment rental companies are benefiting from strength in some
industrial end markets, especially those related to energy. Over the long
term, we expect contractors to continue outsourcing their equipment needs.
H&E's second-quarter rental revenues increased 26% from the previous year,
partly as a result of industrial activity and a modest pickup in commercial
construction. An 11% increase in rental rates from the previous year
contributed to higher profitability: H&E's EBITDA margin was 22% as of June
30, 2012, up from 16% 12 months prior. H&E's lower-margin distribution
business results in lower overall margins than those of most pure-play
equipment rental companies.
H&E's financial risk profile is "aggressive." During periods of strength in
the equipment rental industry, we expect companies to maintain relatively low
leverage so that they have cushion to absorb the next downturn. As of June 30,
2012, total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for the present value of operating
leases) was about 2.1x, better than our expectation of about 3x. With this
transaction, the company will increase leverage to about 3.7x, but we expect
it to reduce leverage to about 3.2x at the end of 2012 and less than 3x by the
end of 2013.
We expect the company to continue to invest in its fleet in 2012 and 2013.
H&E's capital spending declined significantly in 2009 when demand declined
during the recession. As end markets begin to improve, equipment rental
companies generally increase capital spending in anticipation of greater
demand. Consistent with this pattern, we believe H&E's free cash flow will be
negative in 2012 and 2013. However, we believe the company can manage capital
spending more effectively than some of its peers because it maintains a
relatively young fleet--the average fleet age has remained steady at about 40
months.
Liquidity
We believe H&E has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the
next 12 to 18 months, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. Pro forma for
the transaction, the company will have minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our
assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to
18 months;
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
15%; and
-- We believe the company could absorb low-probability, high-impact
shocks.
Pro forma for the transaction, the company will have about $4 million in cash
and $281 million available under its $403 million asset-based revolving credit
facility, maturing in 2017. The facility is subject to maximum leverage and
minimum fixed-charge coverage ratios when availability falls below $50
million. The proposed $480 million senior notes are due in 2022.
We expect H&E to maintain adequate liquidity despite increased capital
spending and the resulting negative free cash flow in 2012 and 2013.
Recovery analysis
Please see Standard & Poor's upcoming recovery report on H&E, to be published
on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We base the ratings and outlook on the assumption that
key end-market nonresidential construction will grow slowly in 2012 and
flatten in 2013 but that H&E will continue to experience good demand because
of contractor uncertainty and strength in energy-related markets. These
conditions should allow the company to maintain margins above 20% and reduce
leverage to less than 3x within 12 to 18 months.
However, we could lower the ratings if we believe a recession in the U.S.
could weaken nonresidential construction markets further or result in lower
demand from industrial customers. For instance, if we believe the U.S. is
likely to enter a recession and nonresidential construction is likely to
contract 5%, which could result in leverage above 3.5x for a sustained period,
we could lower the ratings. The company's weak business risk profile limits
potential for an upgrade.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
H&E Equipment Services Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BB-
Recovery Rating 4
New Rating
H&E Equipment Services Inc.
US$480 mil sr nts due 2022 B+
Recovery Rating 5