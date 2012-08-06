版本:
TEXT-S&P Assigns Enterprise Products Operating's Notes

Aug 6 - Overview
     -- Enterprise Products Operating LLC (EPO; BBB/Positive/--) is
issuing up to $1.75 billion of senior unsecured notes.
     -- EPO's parent company, U.S. midstream energy company Enterprise 
Products Partners L.P. (EPD; BBB/Positive/--), unconditionally
guarantees the notes.
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' rating to the notes.
     -- Our positive outlook reflects the possibility that we may raise 
ratings by one notch if the trajectory of credit trends continues, 
specifically if the partnership continues to build scale, reduce its commodity 
price risk, and maintain debt to EBITDA in the 3.5x-4x range.

Rating Action
On Aug. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating 
to Enterprise Products Operating LLC's (EPO) issuance of up to $1.75 billion 
of senior unsecured notes. EPO's parent company, U.S. midstream energy company 
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), unconditionally guarantees the notes. 
The partnership will use the proceeds from the notes to repay $500 million of 
notes due August 2012 and for general partnership purposes.

Rationale
We base our ratings on EPD and its operating subsidiary EPO on the companies' 
"strong" business risk profiles and "significant" financial risk profiles 
under our criteria. Key credit strengths include EPD's operating scale, 
business-line diversity, and high proportion of fee-based revenues. Partially 
offsetting these strengths are EPD's aggressive growth strategy, commodity 
price exposure, significant financial leverage, and status as a master limited 
partnership (MLP). As an MLP, EPD distributes the majority of free cash flow 
(after maintenance capital spending) to unitholders each quarter and generally 
relies on the capital markets to fund growth capital spending.

EPD is one of the largest midstream energy partnerships in the U.S. Its 
integrated network of assets consists of:
     -- Natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, transportation, and natural 
gas processing (slightly over 50% of its expected 2012 operating margin);
     -- Natural gas gathering, transportation, and storage (about 15%);
     -- Petrochemical services and refined products storage and transportation 
(nearly 20%);
     -- Offshore platform production services in the Gulf of Mexico (almost 
10%); and
     -- Onshore crude oil pipelines and services (slightly under 5%).

Over the past several years, EPD has simplified what had been a complex 
organizational structure. EPD merged with Duncan Energy Partners L.P. in 
September 2011 and with Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. in November 2010, which 
served to reduce its capital costs due to the elimination of incentive 
distribution rights. We expect EPCO (renamed Enterprise Products Co.; the 
entity that owns the noneconomic general partnership in EPD and about 41% of 
its limited partnership units) to pay down its moderate level of debt during 
the next few years with excess cash flows.

Commodity price exposure remains the key business risk factor, most notably 
for NGL and crude oil marketing, petrochemical services, and keep-whole 
natural gas processing contracts. Although we believe that we have entered a 
period of relative strength of NGL prices vis-a-vis natural gas--which 
benefits Enterprise's cash flow--we recognize that prices are volatile, 
especially ethane and propane prices recently, and stress credit measures 
accordingly. (See the related criteria and research section.) Volume risk also 
exists, mainly for the natural gas gathering, refined products, offshore 
pipeline and production, and intrastate transportation businesses, but is not 
nearly as much of a driving force of cash flow volatility. Overall, cash flows 
are about 70% fee-based in nature, with hedges increasing near-term cash flow 
certainty to about 80%; we expect these ratios to be constant in 2012. EPD's 
new fee-based projects in the Haynesville and Eagle Ford gas basins are 
increasing the fee-based percentage of total cash flows to about 75%, which 
supports credit quality.

EPD continues to perform at or above our expectations, both operationally and 
financially, with the receipt of cash flows from recently completed projects 
and encouraging NGL market conditions driving solid underlying financial 
performance. EPD's capital spending program is also well managed and focused 
primarily on low- to moderate-risk projects that are intensifying its strong 
competitive position. For 2012, we expect the partnership to be able to 
maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 4x. Debt leverage, however, still 
somewhat depends on the level of commodity prices, volumes, and incremental 
debt related to new capital spending projects. We expect EPD to issue 
sufficient equity to maintain its history of funding its projects in a 
balanced manner. We also consider debt leverage on a consolidated basis, 
including debt at EPCO. We expect consolidated debt to EBITDA to be about 
4.25x in 2012, although we expect EPCO's debt to be paid down during the next 
few years.

Under our base-case forecast, we assume modest volume growth for NGL and 
natural gas processing and transportation and notable volume declines for 
offshore natural gas transportation and processing, with unhedged NGL volumes 
prices according to our price deck. We broadly expect stability in volumes to 
also come from economic conditions as Standard & Poor's base-case forecast for 
2012 is for GDP growth of 2.1%, which indicates generally stable demand for 
energy products. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, EPD's adjusted 
financial measures improved, with debt to EBITDA of about 3.5x, funds from 
operations (FFO) to total debt of about 22%, and FFO interest coverage of 
4.7x. Distribution coverage was strong at 1.4x as of June 30, 2012.

Liquidity
We view EPD's liquidity as adequate. For the upcoming 12 months, we expect 
liquidity sources to exceed uses by about 1.2x. As of June 30, 2012, cash 
sources consisted of projected FFO of slightly more than $3 billion and 
revolver availability and cash of nearly $3.1 billion. EPD has a $3.5 billion 
revolving credit facility due in September 2016, which was undrawn as of March 
31, 2012. Expected cash uses over the next 12 months consist of capital 
spending (the vast majority relates to discretionary, growth-related projects) 
of about $2 billion, distributions of slightly more than $2 billion, and $1.2 
billion of debt maturities. The partnership remains in compliance with its 
financial covenants (debt to EBITDA was about 3.1x as of March 31, 2012, 
relative to the maximum allowed limit of 5x).

Cash sources could fall short of uses if EBITDA falls due to asset or 
commodity price underperformance, though the company's sizable percentage of 
fee-based and hedged cash flows limits this risk. If EBITDA were to fall, we 
would expect the company to curtail capital spending--especially as it gears 
its program toward discretionary growth-oriented projects--or use external 
financings, assuming the company does not reduce distributions. We estimate 
that the company will sustain capital spending at about $300 million. EPCO 
could also provide liquidity support by purchasing EPD equity, if necessary. 
Although EPD's liquidity and cash generation are adequate to fund its 
operations and maintenance capital spending, and to meet its debt service and 
distributions, continued access to the debt and equity markets is necessary 
for EPD to raise funds to support its growth-oriented capital spending. EPD 
has consistently demonstrated that it can access the capital markets even amid 
challenging market conditions.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we may raise ratings by one 
notch if the trajectory of credit trends continues. We could raise the ratings 
if the partnership continues to build scale, reduce its commodity price risk, 
and maintains a stronger financial profile with debt to EBITDA in the 3.5x-4x 
range depending on the level of commodity prices and volumes. We could revise 
the outlook to stable if debt to EBITDA were to increase to more than 4x on a 
sustained basis, which could occur if the company manages funding its growth 
projects and acquisitions with a higher degree of debt.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Natural Gas Liquids Price Assumptions 
For 2012, 2013, And 2014, June 11, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 
Industry, April 18, 2012

Ratings List
Enterprise Products Operating LLC
 Corporate credit rating                         BBB/Positive/--

New Rating

Enterprise Products Operating LLC
 $1.75 Bil. Sr Unsec Notes Due 2015 And 2043     BBB


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

