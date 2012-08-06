TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco de Venezuela's ratings

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de Venezuela's (BdV) Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Negative. A
full list of the rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
BdV's IDRs reflect support from its shareholder, Banco de Desarrollo Economico y
Social de Venezuela's (BANDES, a state-owned development bank). The bank's
strong franchise underpins both BdV's IDRs and Viability Rating. The negative
effects of government control over the financial sector and the broader economy,
as well as high inflation, also weigh on BdV's ratings.
A change in either the sovereign's ratings or the willingness or capacity of the
state to provide support will drive future rating actions on BdV's IDRs.
A weakening of the bank's financial profile relative to similarly rated
international peers (emerging market commercial banks with a VR of 'b-', 'b' or
'b+') due to deteriorating profitability, asset quality or capital ratios as a
result of the implementation of the government's development driven business
model could pressure BdV's Viability Rating. There is limited upside potential
to the bank's international ratings as the Outlook on Venezuela's IDRs is
Negative.
Fitch believes the state's willingness to support BdV should it be required is
substantial given BANDES' (owned by the Venezuelan government, which has a
long-term foreign currency IDR of 'B+') 99% stake, the bank's strategic
importance and BdV's large market share in deposits. However, Venezuela's
speculative-grade rating could result in a limited capacity to provide such
support.
BdV's financial performance has been volatile since the government nationalized
the bank in mid-2009, a trend that is likely to continue. This in part reflects
a shift in the bank's business model to address the government's development
needs as well as the absorption of clients from intervened problematic small-
and medium-sized banks.
Asset quality ratios now compare favorably to both domestic and international
peers as credit and reserves growth by far exceeded impaired loans growth.
However, these ratios also benefit from regulatory forbearance, which allowed
BdV to report past-due loans (equivalent to 1.5% of gross loans at end-June
2011) acquired from Banco Federal as current. Furthermore, in light of credit
growth that has significantly exceeded the system average in recent years, Fitch
anticipates that asset quality could deteriorate once again as the loan
portfolio seasons and the bank faces a more challenging operating environment in
2013.
Although BdV's profitability ratios now compare favorably to both domestic and
international peers, these ratios have been volatile since nationalization and
are distorted by high inflation. As profitability has not kept pace with asset
growth and dividend payouts have reduced retained earnings, the bank's
equity/assets ratio has weakened. These pressures are likely to continue in 2013
given strong asset growth and Fitch's expectation of challenging economic
conditions. Similarly, the bank's Fitch Core Capital Ratio has declined to 14.6%
at end-March 2012 from 15.9% at YE10, though it remains above the median for
international peers.
BdV is the largest commercial bank in Venezuela with a 16% share of the
financial system's assets at the end of June 2012 and the third largest branch
network.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'; Negative Outlook;
--Local currency IDR at 'B+'; Negative Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'b+';
--Support rating at '4';
--Support floor at 'B+';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(ven)';
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(ven)'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and
'www.fitchvenezuela.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of,
the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the
ratings. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
