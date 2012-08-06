TEXT-S&P downgrades Best Buy to 'BB+'

-- U.S. consumer electronics retailer Best Buy's founder and largest
shareholder, Richard Schulze, has offered to buy the remaining shares of the
company for a purchase price in the range of $24.00 to $26.00 per share (about
$9 billon).
-- We believe that Best Buy's credit profile would weaken materially
because such a transaction would add substantial amounts of debt and hinder
cash flow protection measures.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating one notch to 'BB+' from
'BBB-', keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, and
assigning a '3' recovery rating to the company's senior unsecured debt.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility of a multi-notch
downgrade should Mr. Schulze complete a leveraged buyout depending on the
final purchase price, if any, and our continuing concerns about the retail
consumer electronic sector, Best Buy's current business model, and any
possible restructuring plans.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it lowered its corporate credit rating and other ratings on
Best Buy Co. Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The ratings remain on CreditWatch with
negative implications, where they were originally placed on April 4, 2012.
At the same time, we assigned our '3' recovery rating to the company's senior
unsecured debt, indicating our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery under a simulated default scenario. While numerically, the recovery
expectations for the senior unsecured debt are greater than 70%, we are
capping the recovery rating at '3' given the potential for additional
indebtedness.
The rating action is a result of founder and largest shareholder, Richard
Schulze's proposal to acquire the company for a purchase price in the range of
$24.00 to $26.00 per share. We estimate at the current proposal would result
in a total purchase price of approximately $9 billion.
"The transaction, if completed, would materially weaken Best Buy's credit
protection metrics because we believe it will add a significant amount of
debt," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jayne Ross.
In our opinion, a meaningfully debt-financed transaction by Mr. Schulze would
weaken Best Buy's credit protection metrics considerably from current levels.
As of the first quarter ended May 5, 2012, the company's adjusted total debt
to EBITDA was 1.9x and interest coverage was 6.5x.
"Depending on the amount of debt to be used in a buyout and our view of a
turnaround plan for the company's operations given the changing industry
dynamics," added Ms. Ross, "we could lower the rating by multiple notches."
We estimate that a $9 billion transaction would result in pro forma debt
leverage of about 3.8x and EBITDA to interest coverage of about 2.5x.
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch as soon as possible, subject to the timing
of a proposed transaction, if any. If no transaction occurs, we would expect
to resolve the CreditWatch based on the current management team's business
strategy, cost-reduction and growth initiatives to improve the company's
business model, and its implications for our overall assessment of the
company's credit profile. In addition, our analysis will focus on our view of
the secular changes in the industry and Best Buy's ability to adapt its model
to those changes.
