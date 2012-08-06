TEXT-Fitch rates HCP Inc term loan 'BBB+'

Aug 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the GBP137 million term loan due 2016 entered into by HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP). The loan bears interest at LIBOR plus 120 basis points and the company concurrently entered into a four year interest rate swap agreement that fixes the interest rate of the loan at 1.81% subject to changes in the company's credit rating. Loan proceeds will fund the previously announced acquisition and match-sized investment in the senior unsecured notes of Four Seasons Health Care which bear interest at 12.25%. Fitch currently rates HCP as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Unsecured bank credit facility 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings reflect HCP's credit strengths, namely steady cash flows from a large portfolio of high-quality properties across the health care real estate spectrum, maintenance of leverage and fixed charge coverage metrics appropriate for the rating category, manageable lease expiration and debt maturity schedules, financial flexibility stemming from a large unencumbered pool to support unsecured borrowings, and a solid liquidity position. Credit concerns include operator and geographic concentration. HCP's portfolio includes assets across the health care property spectrum by both type and structure, including senior housing, post-acute and skilled nursing, medical office, life science, and hospitals. The diversified portfolio reduces exposure to individual demand drivers. HCP's cash flows have significant embedded stability, with long-term leases in place in conjunction with annual rent escalators. Same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 3.1% for the second quarter of 2012 (2Q'12), behind the 4.7% and 4% growth during 1Q'12 and 2011 and as compared to trough growth of 1.6% in 2008 during the financial crisis. The strong fundamentals result from the lease structures (generally triple-net with contractual increases) as well as HCP's active management. Fitch estimates same-property NOI growth to remain within the historical 2%-4% range through 2014 despite the regulatory-based headwinds some operators are facing. HCP has a modest lease expiration schedule, with no more than 10% of leases expiring in any single year through 2021 and an average of 5% over the next 10 years as measured by annual rental revenue. Cash flow coverage for the bulk of HCP's portfolio has remained solid and each property type is subject to varying supply and demand drivers. HCP's fixed charge coverage was 2.8 times (x) for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended June 30, 2012. Fixed charge coverage for 2010 and 2009 was 2.5x and 2.4x, respectively. Fitch projects fixed charge coverage to remain at or above 3.0x beginning in 2013. Fitch defines fixed charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments and direct financing lease accretion, divided by interest expense, capitalized interest and preferred dividends. HCP's leverage was 5.2x as of June 30, 2012 and is within a range that is appropriate for a 'BBB+' IDR. Leverage was 5.0x for 2010 pro forma, 6.1x for 2009 and 6.5x for 2008. Fitch projects HCP's leverage to remain around 5.0x through 2014. Fitch defines leverage as net debt divided by recurring operating EBITDA. The company's debt maturity schedule is well-laddered, with no more than 12% of debt maturing on an annual basis through 2015. As such, HCP maintains a solid liquidity position. Sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility, expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and estimated recurring capital expenditures) for the period July 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013 results in a liquidity coverage ratio of 1.7x pro forma for the term loan which was used to repay amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility. HCP has also demonstrated strong access to a wide variety of capital sources over the past two years, mitigating refinance risk. HCP maintains solid financial flexibility stemming mainly from its large unencumbered property pool, which serves as a source of contingent liquidity. Using a blended, stressed cap rate of 8.6%, HCP's unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt was approximately 2.3x, which is solid for the 'BBB+' IDR. Credit concerns include operator and geographic concentration. HCR ManorCare represents 32% of HCP's revenues and increases HCP's exposure to government reimbursement risk. Partially offsetting this concentration is the master lease structure and covenants to provide protection to HCP at the guarantor level. Further, HCP's portfolio has been and remains geographically concentrated, despite the company maintaining a diversified investment platform. As of June 30, 2012, approximately 32% of HCP's consolidated net operating income from wholly owned assets was generated from properties located in California and Texas (though this is down from 47% as of Dec. 31, 2010). The following factors may result in positive momentum in the rating and/or Outlook: --Reduced tenant concentration; --Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x for several consecutive quarters (coverage was 2.8x for the TTM ended June 30, 2012); --Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 4.5x (leverage was 5.2x as of June 30, 2012). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (May 3, 2012); --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 27, 2012; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' Dec. 15, 2011; --'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 12, 2011.