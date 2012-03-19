TEXT-S&P revises Telephone & Data Systems outlook

Overview -- We believe TDS faces intense competitive pressure at its U.S. Cellular subsidiary which could weaken its business risk profile and lead to credit metrics inconsistent with an investment-grade rating. -- We are revising our outlook on TDS to negative from stable. -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on the company, including our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating. -- The negative outlook reflects the risk that that the competitive pressure on U.S. Cellular could intensify, resulting in increased subscriber losses and depressed wireless EBITDA service margins. Rating Action On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Chicago-based diversified telecommunications services provider Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) to negative from stable. The outlook revision also affects the company's 83% owned subsidiary, United States Cellular Corp. In addition, we affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and those at U.S. Cellular. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the risk that competitive pressures at TDS' wireless subsidiary U.S. Cellular could intensify, resulting in increased subscriber losses and depressed wireless EBITDA service margins. The company's strategy remains focused on providing a superior experience for its customer base. As part of its strategy to provide such a service, TDS is deploying a long-term evolution (LTE) wireless network, upgrading its billing system, and optimizing its distribution channels in 2012. However, these investments will likely depress free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the near term. Moreover, if the strategy is unsuccessful, it could weaken the company's business risk profile, and ultimately hurt key credit measures, either of which, by itself, we would view as not characteristic of an investment-grade company. We view the negative outlook as having a two-year window and could lower the rating if U.S. Cellular's net retail subscriber losses deteriorate below 5% (2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2011) or if wireless EBITDA service margins decline to below 15% on an ongoing basis (21% for 2011). The ratings on TDS are supported by its "modest" financial risk profile (based on our criteria), which reflects the company's conservative financial policies, low leverage, and "strong" liquidity (based on our criteria). Standard & Poor's views the business risk profile as "fair" (under our criteria). TDS' wireless operations have come under significant competitive pressure, which has intensified over the past few years, and hampers growth, while its wireline segment is facing the same secular declines affecting the wireline industry as a whole. TDS is a large regional wireless provider with a modest-sized incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) business. The wireless business, which operates under the U.S. Cellular name and is 83% owned by TDS, is the largest component, contributing about 84% of 2011 consolidated revenues and 76% of 2011 consolidated EBITDA. Standard & Poor's views TDS' financial risk profile as modest. The company currently benefits from moderate leverage for the rating and strong liquidity, with $809 million in cash and short-term investments as of Dec.31, 2011 and a total of $700 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities. Total debt to 2011 EBITDA was about 2x, including our adjustments for operating lease payments. Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA includes the benefit from the cash distributions from the company's unconsolidated wireless properties, which totaled about $92 million for 2011. TDS' wireless operations continue to be under significant competitive pressure, which has placed the company at a disadvantage vis-a-vis the large national wireless operators in terms of service and handset offerings. As a result, the industry has experienced a bifurcation in the growth rates between the largest national operators, AT&T Mobility and Verizon Wireless, which have been experiencing modest subscriber growth, and the regional operators, such as U.S. Cellular, which are unable to grow subscribers (U.S. Cellular's retail subscribers declined by 2.1% in 2011). To reverse this trend, TDS has focused on building loyalty through customer experience and service quality. However, its cost structure is somewhat elevated given its lack of scale, its focus on retail distribution, customer care, and network quality. As a result, the wireless service margin of about 21% is significantly lower than that of its peer group. Given the competitive landscape, maturing industry conditions, and the increasing propensity of consumers to seek national providers with the latest handsets and other devices, we believe it is unlikely that the company can reverse these trends over the next few years. TDS' customer-focused initiatives may stabilize the subscriber losses, but a reversal to historical rates of growth is unlikely, in our opinion. Our rating incorporates the following specific expectations for the next two years: -- Services revenue growth of about 1% per year; -- Retail subscriber losses continuing at the current 2.0%-2.5% pace; -- Retail service average revenue per user (ARPU) growth of about 3% per year as smartphone penetration increases; -- Flat EBITDA and downward pressure on EBITDA margins due to out-of-region roaming costs and the cost of maintaining its 3G and LTE networks. Our wireless EBITDA projections hold the most risk as TDS may feel compelled to aggressively pursue new subscribers given the large capital investments, which may not result in subscriber growth but will depress margins; and -- Break-even discretionary free cash flow in 2012, improving to about $100 million in 2013. TDS' wireline segment has been subject to the same secular trends affecting the U.S. wireline industry as a whole, including access-line losses from wireless substitution and cable competition. However, the degree of access-line loss for TDS has been relatively modest versus the rest of the industry, with ILEC access lines declining by 5.1% year over year for 2011. A 4.7% increase in ILEC high-speed data (HSD) subscribers has somewhat offset these losses. We expect annual access-line losses to remain in the mid-single-digit area over the next couple of years. Like many of its wireline peers, TDS is investing heavily in its hosting and managed services business. While double-digit revenue growth should partly offset the declines at the residential wireline operations, its early-stage nature should also depress margins in the near term. We expect the ILEC wireline margins to decline toward 35% over the next few years (39.7% for 2011). As a result of the competitive and secular pressures on both businesses, we project consolidated revenue growth to be flat and adjusted EBITDA to modestly decline at about 1% per year over the next two years. Discretionary cash flow (FOCF less cash dividends) could be break-even in 2012 as we expect consolidated capital expenditures to exceed $1 billion, which includes about $800 million to support its LTE deployment and billing system upgrade. Even though cash flow generation could improve in 2013 with the completion of the wireless network upgrade, we do not expect FOCF to return to historical levels ($300 million). TDS' long-term debt is 100% fixed, which leaves little financial flexibility. As a result, we expect adjusted leverage should remain in the low-2x area for the next few years but for cash flow measures, such as FFO/debt (59% as of December 2011), to worsen. Liquidity We view TDS' liquidity profile as strong. Sources of liquidity include $563 million in consolidated cash and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, and a total of $700 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities (a $400 million facility at TDS and a $300 million facility at U.S. Cellular). In addition, we expect the company to generate less than $50 million of FOCF in 2012, but improve to about $150 million in 2013. Debt maturities for the next few years are minimal, at less than $2 million over the next couple of years. We expect capital expenditures to be elevated at over $1 billion in 2012 and $900 million in 2013. This reflects investments that the company is making across all its business, but particularly at U.S. Cellular. Other potential uses of cash include share repurchases and dividends, though we do not expect a substantial amount of either. The company is well within compliance of the financial covenants under its bank facilities, which include a 2.75x total leverage ratio for the TDS facility, and we expect it to maintain more than 50% headroom with respect to this ratio in the future. We note that TDS has faced some challenges in the past in meeting reporting requirements under its bank loan covenants due to some accounting restatement issues. In those instances, the company requested and received waivers from its lenders. Outlook The negative outlook, which indicates a one-third possibility of a downgrade in the next two years, reflects the risk that that the competitive pressure on TDS' wireless subsidiary US Cellular could intensify, resulting in increased subscriber losses and depressed wireless EBITDA service margins. We forecast that EBITDA will decline by about 1% annually for the next few years and that leverage will remain in the low-2x area over the next two years. TDS' debt profile consists of 100% long-term bonds, which leaves little financial flexibility to address its leverage other than through EBITDA improvement. We could lower the rating if the deterioration in business fundamentals accelerates; for example U.S. Cellular's net retail subscriber losses were to deteriorate below 5% or wireless EBITDA service margins were to decline below 15% on an ongoing basis. This would likely lead to leverage increasing beyond the mid-2x area. We could revise the outlook back to stable if U.S. Cellular performs better than our downside scenario. Subscriber losses could continue as long as ARPU growth counters this, resulting in revenue growth. As a result, we would expect adjusted leverage to remain no worse than 2x. Despite the moderate leverage for the rating category, it is unlikely that we would raise the rating given the significant business challenges facing TDS' two business segments. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Telephone and Data Systems Inc. United States Cellular Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB-