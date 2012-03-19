版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Telephone & Data Systems outlook

Overview	
     -- We believe TDS faces intense competitive pressure at its U.S. Cellular 	
subsidiary which could weaken its business risk profile and lead to credit 	
metrics inconsistent with an investment-grade rating.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on TDS to negative from stable.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings on the company, 	
including our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the risk that that the competitive 	
pressure on U.S. Cellular could intensify, resulting in increased subscriber 	
losses and depressed wireless EBITDA service margins.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Chicago-based diversified telecommunications services provider Telephone and 	
Data Systems Inc. (TDS) to negative from stable. The outlook revision also 	
affects the company's 83% owned subsidiary, United States Cellular Corp. In 	
addition, we affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit rating and those at U.S. Cellular.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects the risk that competitive pressures at TDS' 	
wireless subsidiary U.S. Cellular could intensify, resulting in increased 	
subscriber losses and depressed wireless EBITDA service margins. The company's 	
strategy remains focused on providing a superior experience for its customer 	
base. As part of its strategy to provide such a service, TDS is deploying a 	
long-term evolution (LTE) wireless network, upgrading its billing system, and 	
optimizing its distribution channels in 2012. However, these investments will 	
likely depress free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the near term. 	
	
Moreover, if the strategy is unsuccessful, it could weaken the company's 	
business risk profile, and ultimately hurt key credit measures, either of 	
which, by itself, we would view as not characteristic of an investment-grade 	
company. We view the negative outlook as having a two-year window and could 	
lower the rating if U.S. Cellular's net retail subscriber losses deteriorate 	
below 5% (2.1% in the fourth quarter of 2011) or if wireless EBITDA service 	
margins decline to below 15% on an ongoing basis (21% for 2011).	
	
The ratings on TDS are supported by its "modest" financial risk profile (based 	
on our criteria), which reflects the company's conservative financial 	
policies, low leverage, and "strong" liquidity (based on our criteria). 	
Standard & Poor's views the business risk profile as "fair" (under our 	
criteria). TDS' wireless operations have come under significant competitive 	
pressure, which has intensified over the past few years, and hampers growth, 	
while its wireline segment is facing the same secular declines affecting the 	
wireline industry as a whole.	
	
TDS is a large regional wireless provider with a modest-sized incumbent local 	
exchange carrier (ILEC) and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) 	
business. The wireless business, which operates under the U.S. Cellular name 	
and is 83% owned by TDS, is the largest component, contributing about 84% of 	
2011 consolidated revenues and 76% of 2011 consolidated EBITDA. 	
	
Standard & Poor's views TDS' financial risk profile as modest. The company 	
currently benefits from moderate leverage for the rating and strong liquidity, 	
with $809 million in cash and short-term investments as of Dec.31, 2011 and a 	
total of $700 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities. Total debt to 	
2011 EBITDA was about 2x, including our adjustments for operating lease 	
payments. Standard & Poor's adjusted EBITDA includes the benefit from the cash 	
distributions from the company's unconsolidated wireless properties, which 	
totaled about $92 million for 2011.	
	
TDS' wireless operations continue to be under significant competitive 	
pressure, which has placed the company at a disadvantage vis-a-vis the large 	
national wireless operators in terms of service and handset offerings. As a 	
result, the industry has experienced a bifurcation in the growth rates between 	
the largest national operators, AT&T Mobility and Verizon Wireless, which have 	
been experiencing modest subscriber growth, and the regional operators, such 	
as U.S. Cellular, which are unable to grow subscribers (U.S. Cellular's retail 	
subscribers declined by 2.1% in 2011). 	
	
To reverse this trend, TDS has focused on building loyalty through customer 	
experience and service quality. However, its cost structure is somewhat 	
elevated given its lack of scale, its focus on retail distribution, customer 	
care, and network quality. As a result, the wireless service margin of about 	
21% is significantly lower than that of its peer group. Given the competitive 	
landscape, maturing industry conditions, and the increasing propensity of 	
consumers to seek national providers with the latest handsets and other 	
devices, we believe it is unlikely that the company can reverse these trends 	
over the next few years. TDS' customer-focused initiatives may stabilize the 	
subscriber losses, but a reversal to historical rates of growth is unlikely, 	
in our opinion. 	
	
Our rating incorporates the following specific expectations for the next two 	
years:	
     -- Services revenue growth of about 1% per year;	
     -- Retail subscriber losses continuing at the current 2.0%-2.5% pace;	
     -- Retail service average revenue per user (ARPU) growth of about 3% per 	
year as smartphone penetration increases;	
     -- Flat EBITDA and downward pressure on EBITDA margins due to 	
out-of-region roaming costs and the cost of maintaining its 3G and LTE 	
networks. Our wireless EBITDA projections hold the most risk as TDS may feel 	
compelled to aggressively pursue new subscribers given the large capital 	
investments, which may not result in subscriber growth but will depress 	
margins; and	
     -- Break-even discretionary free cash flow in 2012, improving to about 	
$100 million in 2013.	
	
TDS' wireline segment has been subject to the same secular trends affecting 	
the U.S. wireline industry as a whole, including access-line losses from 	
wireless substitution and cable competition. However, the degree of 	
access-line loss for TDS has been relatively modest versus the rest of the 	
industry, with ILEC access lines declining by 5.1% year over year for 2011. A 	
4.7% increase in ILEC high-speed data (HSD) subscribers has somewhat offset 	
these losses. We expect annual access-line losses to remain in the 	
mid-single-digit area over the next couple of years. Like many of its wireline 	
peers, TDS is investing heavily in its hosting and managed services business. 	
While double-digit revenue growth should partly offset the declines at the 	
residential wireline operations, its early-stage nature should also depress 	
margins in the near term. We expect the ILEC wireline margins to decline 	
toward 35% over the next few years (39.7% for 2011).	
	
As a result of the competitive and secular pressures on both businesses, we 	
project consolidated revenue growth to be flat and adjusted EBITDA to modestly 	
decline at about 1% per year over the next two years. Discretionary cash flow 	
(FOCF less cash dividends) could be break-even in 2012 as we expect 	
consolidated capital expenditures to exceed $1 billion, which includes about 	
$800 million to support its LTE deployment and billing system upgrade. Even 	
though cash flow generation could improve in 2013 with the completion of the 	
wireless network upgrade, we do not expect FOCF to return to historical levels 	
($300 million). TDS' long-term debt is 100% fixed, which leaves little 	
financial flexibility. As a result, we expect adjusted leverage should remain 	
in the low-2x area for the next few years but for cash flow measures, such as 	
FFO/debt (59% as of December 2011), to worsen.	
	
Liquidity	
We view TDS' liquidity profile as strong. Sources of liquidity include $563 	
million in consolidated cash and short-term investments as of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
and a total of $700 million in undrawn revolving credit facilities (a $400 	
million facility at TDS and a $300 million facility at U.S. Cellular). In 	
addition, we expect the company to generate less than $50 million of FOCF in 	
2012, but improve to about $150 million in 2013. 	
	
Debt maturities for the next few years are minimal, at less than $2 million 	
over the next couple of years. We expect capital expenditures to be elevated 	
at over $1 billion in 2012 and $900 million in 2013. This reflects investments 	
that the company is making across all its business, but particularly at U.S. 	
Cellular. Other potential uses of cash include share repurchases and 	
dividends, though we do not expect a substantial amount of either. The company 	
is well within compliance of the financial covenants under its bank 	
facilities, which include a 2.75x total leverage ratio for the TDS facility, 	
and we expect it to maintain more than 50% headroom with respect to this ratio 	
in the future. We note that TDS has faced some challenges in the past in 	
meeting reporting requirements under its bank loan covenants due to some 	
accounting restatement issues. In those instances, the company requested and 	
received waivers from its lenders.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook, which indicates a one-third possibility of a downgrade 	
in the next two years, reflects the risk that that the competitive pressure on 	
TDS' wireless subsidiary US Cellular could intensify, resulting in increased 	
subscriber losses and depressed wireless EBITDA service margins. We forecast 	
that EBITDA will decline by about 1% annually for the next few years and that 	
leverage will remain in the low-2x area over the next two years. TDS' debt 	
profile consists of 100% long-term bonds, which leaves little financial 	
flexibility to address its leverage other than through EBITDA improvement. We 	
could lower the rating if the deterioration in business fundamentals 	
accelerates; for example U.S. Cellular's net retail subscriber losses were to 	
deteriorate below 5% or wireless EBITDA service margins were to decline below 	
15% on an ongoing basis. This would likely lead to leverage increasing beyond 	
the mid-2x area. 	
	
We could revise the outlook back to stable if U.S. Cellular performs better 	
than our downside scenario. Subscriber losses could continue as long as ARPU 	
growth counters this, resulting in revenue growth. As a result, we would 	
expect adjusted leverage to remain no worse than 2x. Despite the moderate 	
leverage for the rating category, it is unlikely that we would raise the 	
rating given the significant business challenges facing TDS' two business 	
segments.	
	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Telephone and Data Systems Inc.	
United States Cellular Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Negative/--   BBB-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               BBB-

