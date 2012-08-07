版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 00:24 BJT

TimeWarnerCable/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 7 Time Warner Cable Inc : * Moodys assigns baa2 rating to Time Warner cables new 30-year notes * Rpt-moodys assigns baa2 rating to time warner cables new 30-year notes

