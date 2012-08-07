TEXT-S&P cuts Slovenian reinsurer Sava Re rating to 'BBB+'

Overview -- On Aug. 3, 2012, we lowered the long-term rating on the Republic of Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+', and maintained a negative outlook. -- We are removing the one notch of uplift that we were factoring into the ratings on Sava Re to reflect the still "moderately high" likelihood, although reduced ability, of the Slovenian government to provide extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term rating on Sava Re to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that Sava Re's business and financial risk profiles could potentially weaken if the operating, economic, and financial environments in Slovenia deteriorate further. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings On Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d. (Sava Re) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating action on Sava Re follows the lowering of the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Slovenia (A/Negative/A-1) on Aug. 3, 2012. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we continue to consider Sava Re's role to be "important" for the Slovenian government and the link between them to be "strong". Following the downgrade of Slovenia, however, we have removed the one notch of uplift that we were factoring into the ratings on Sava Re to reflect our view of the Slovenian government's reduced ability to provide extraordinary support to the insurer in the event of financial distress (see "General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 9, 2010). As such, the ratings on Sava Re, the parent and major operating company of the Sava Re Group, exclusively reflect Sava Re Group's credit profile, which we assess at 'bbb+', without including any uplift deriving from its GRE status or from the "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the Slovenian government. Sava Re Group's credit profile derives from its good competitive position, stemming from a diversified insurance portfolio and strong capitalization. These strengths are offset, however, by Sava Re's modest underwriting performance and its lack of a strong position in at least one sizable and stable insurance market. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that Sava Re's business and financial risk profiles could potentially weaken if the operating, economic, and financial environments in Slovenia were to deteriorate further. We could lower the ratings on Sava Re if we see a significant deterioration in its competitive position, earnings, and/or capitalization. We could revise the outlook to stable if we see signs of recovery in the Slovenian operating, economic, and financial environments, or if Sava Re demonstrates that it is more resilient to the current difficult environment than we currently expect under our base-case scenario. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. Related criteria -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 Related research -- Long-Term Rating On Republic of Slovenia Lowered To 'A'; Outlook Negative, Aug. 3, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded To From Pozavarovalnica Sava d.d. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Negative/-- A-/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Negative/-- A-/Negative/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.