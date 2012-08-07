AXTELSABDECV/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Cigna sets full year cash dividend of $0.04 per share
* Sets FY cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 7 Axtel SAB de CV : * Moodys downgrades axtels corporate family rating to caa2; affirms caa2 on
global notes * Rpt-moodys downgrades axtels corporate family rating to caa2; affirms caa2
on global notes.
* Sets FY cash dividend of $0.04per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed to issue and sell cdn $250 million principal amount of 5.25% senior unsecured notes
* Algoma Central Corporation reports operating results for the year ended december 31, 2016