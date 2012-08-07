版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns Time Warner Cable debentures 'BBB' rating

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' issue-level rating to New York City-based Time Warner Cable Inc.'s 
(TWC) new senior unsecured debentures due 2042. The debentures are a drawdown
from a universal shelf registration. Other ratings, including the 'BBB/A-2'
corporate credit rating and the stable rating outlook, are not affected by the
new issuance. TWC had about $27 billion of debt as of June 30, 2012, as well as
$3.2 billion in cash (prior to the repayment of $1.5 billion in debt maturities
on July 2, 2012). Following the proposed debt issuance, we expect cash balances
to remain high over the near term, with a significant portion to be used to
address future debt maturities. The company has $350 million of remaining debt
maturities in October 2012, $1.5 billion in 2013, and $1.75 billion in 2014.

Our ratings on TWC continue to reflect a "strong" business risk profile, 
underpinned by its position as the second-largest U.S. cable operator; solid 
free operating cash flow generation which we expect to be at least in the mid- 
to upper-$2 billion area in 2012; and a robust, high-bandwidth network. The 
rating does recognize that the company's traditional pay-TV business is 
mature, and we expect TWC to continue to experience low- to mid-single-digit 
basic subscriber losses to the two satellite competitors and to Verizon's and 
AT&T's respective FiOS and U-verse video services. Importantly, both the 
rating and the stable outlook anticipate that TWC will maintain debt leverage 
of no more than the 3.25x metric we view as commensurate with the rating. (For 
the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on TWC, 
published Feb. 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Time Warner Cable Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating              BBB/Stable/A-2

New Ratings

Time Warner Cable Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  Debentures due 2042                 BBB

