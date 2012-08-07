版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 03:37 BJT

STANDARDCHARTERED/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 7 Standard Chartered PLC : * Moodys comments on Standard Chartered following allegations by ny regulator * Rpt-moodys comments on standard chartered following allegations by ny

regulator

