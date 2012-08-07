版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 04:09 BJT

ISHARES/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 7 ishares iShares Exchange Traded Funds: * Moodys upgrades two ishares bond funds to aaa-bf after index rebalancing * Rpt-moodys upgrades two ishares bond funds to aaa-bf after index rebalancing

