ISHARES/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
Aug 7 ishares iShares Exchange Traded Funds: * Moodys upgrades two ishares bond funds to aaa-bf after index rebalancing * Rpt-moodys upgrades two ishares bond funds to aaa-bf after index rebalancing
* Papa Murphy's announces refranchising and development agreement with new franchise owner in Denver market
* Cotiviti announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations excluding items