公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 04:20 BJT

BANCODEGALICIA/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 7 Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA : * Moodys affirms the trustee quality (tq) rating of banco galicia * Rpt-moodys affirms the trustee quality (tq) rating of banco galicia

