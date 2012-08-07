版本:
TEXT-S&P rates NGPL PipeCo term loan 'B+'

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to U.S. natural gas pipeline company
NGPL PipeCo LLC's $700 million senior secured term loan due 2017. The '3'
recovery rating indicates that lenders can expect meaningful (50% to 70%)
recovery if a payment default occurs. NGPL used net proceeds to partly fund a
tender offer for $1.25 billion of debt maturing in December 2012.

Our corporate credit rating on NGPL is 'B+', and the outlook is stable. (For 
the corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on NGPL 
published on Aug. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect. The full recovery report will be 
published on RatingsDirect shortly.)

RATING LIST

NGPL PipeCo LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating              B+/Stable/--

New Rating

NGPL PipeCo LLC
 Senior Secured Term Loan Due 2017    B+
   Recovery Rating                    3


