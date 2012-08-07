TEXT-S&P rates Navistar Inc issue 'B+'

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue rating to Navistar Inc.'s proposed $1 billion secured loan, due 2017. The issue rating is one notch above the Navistar International Corp. (Navistar) corporate credit rating of 'B'. The recovery rating on this issue is '2', indicating that we expect substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of default. Navistar Inc. is a core subsidiary of Navistar, comprising its domestic and Canadian operations. Furthermore, Navistar guarantees the new debt issue. At the same time, we lowered our ratings on Navistar's unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'. We revised the unsecured debt recovery rating to '6' from '4', reflecting the additional priority claims represented by the new secured issue and our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. The corporate credit rating on the Illinois-based truck maker reflects, among other things, challenges in revamping its product line, following the Environmental Protection Agency's rejection of its proprietary engine technology; slowing industry and military demand; and Navistar's substantial debt burden, including large underfunded postretirement obligations. On the other hand, Navistar's arrangement to provide Cummins Inc. (A/Stable/--) engines and emissions control components represents a significant first step toward continuance of operations. The new issue will provide more than $700 million net financing, which is meaningful to assure liquidity during the upcoming critical quarters. For further details, please see the recovery report on Navistar, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Navistar International Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- Downgraded To From Navistar International Corp. Unsecured CCC+ B Recovery Rating 6 4 New Rating Navistar Inc. $1 bil. secured loan due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.