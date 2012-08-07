版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 04:30 BJT

ELAN/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 7 Elan Corporation PLC : * Moodys: discontinuation of bapineuzumab IV is credit negative for Elan * Rpt-moodys: discontinuation of bapineuzumab iv is credit negative for elan

