版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 04:16 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Pantry Inc outlook to stable

Overview	
     -- Modest debt reduction and stabilizing merchandise operations have 	
resulted in an increase in covenant cushion and improved credit metrics for 	
U.S. convenience store operator, The Pantry Inc. 	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating, and revising the outlook to stable from negative.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that additional debt reduction 	
will keep credit metrics almost flat and the company will have adequate 	
cushion under financial covenants going forward, despite our expectation for 	
lower fuel margins.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Sanford, N.C.-based The Pantry Inc. to stable from negative. At the same
time, we affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate
credit rating. 	
 	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our view that the company should be able to 	
maintain adequate cushion under its leverage covenant, of about 14% to 15%, 	
due to modest debt reduction and somewhat stabilizing merchandising profits. 	
Nevertheless, we see credit metrics remaining at levels consistent with a 	
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria). 	
	
The ratings reflect our view that credit metrics should remain consistent with 	
what we consider to be a highly leveraged financial profile, and that its 	
business profile will remain "weak". Credit ratios were improved for 2011, as 	
earnings for convenience store operators, such as Pantry, benefited from 	
retail prices lagging behind falling gasoline costs. Pantry generates about 	
30% of its gross profit from fuel sales, with the rest coming from 	
merchandising operations. Its merchandise performance was favorable in the 	
past year, and we predict some additional upside due to store initiatives such 	
as labor cost management. 	
	
Our base-case assumptions for Pantry over the near term include the following:	
     -- We expect fuel margins to average about 12 cents per gallon, down from 	
about 13.5 cents in 2011 due to the fuel price environment. 	
     -- Merchandise same-store sales in the low-single-digit area and margins 	
of about 34%, as the company benefits from profit improvement initiatives. 	
     -- We forecast capital expenditures in the $90 million to $95 million 	
range and we expect the company to generate close to $40 million to $50 	
million of free cash flow in 2012.	
     -- We think the company will use a substantial portion of cash flows for 	
debt reduction. 	
 	
Although our forecast shows further debt reduction in the next year, our 	
earnings expectations for the fuel segment indicate that rising costs and the 	
inability to raise retail gasoline prices to compensate will squeeze fuel 	
margins. We expect leverage will be about 6x and funds from operations (FFO) 	
to debt will be about 13%. In addition, we see interest coverage in the mid-2x 	
area.   	
	
We assess Pantry's business risk profile as weak, based on its exposure to 	
fuel price volatility and geographic concentration in the southeastern U.S. 	
where unemployment remains high. The company's size partly mitigates these 	
factors; it is the third-largest convenience store operator, with nearly 1,625 	
stores, which we think will continue to provide advantages of scale over other 	
operators. Its store rebranding and renovation initiatives could lead to 	
higher traffic, but we think economic conditions such as high unemployment 	
will continue to pressure profit performance. 	
 	
Liquidity	
We view Pantry's liquidity as "adequate." Liquidity sources include $150 	
million of cash on hand on Dec. 29, 2011, and $124 million in borrowing 	
availability under its $225 million secured revolving credit facility due 	
2013. Our liquidity assumptions include the following: 	
     -- Sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. 	
     -- Sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%. 	
     -- Covenant cushion under the leverage covenant should be in the 	
mid-teens area over the next few quarters. 	
     -- We anticipate the company will refinance its revolving credit facility 	
on a timely basis.  	
 	
Pantry has some flexibility to lower capital spending if necessary, since a 	
meaningful portion of the expenditures are for store upgrades that it could 	
delay. Our forecasts incorporate the 50% mandatory cash flow sweep the bank 	
credit agreement requires, resulting in debt reduction. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on The Pantry 	
Inc., to be published as soon as possible following this report on 	
RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of modest debt reduction and about 	
14% to 15% cushion under its financial covenants. We forecast somewhat stable 	
performance in its merchandising segment and a modest contraction in fuel 	
margins, to about 12.5 cents. These factors will result in debt leverage close 	
to 6x, FFO to debt of about 13%, and interest coverage of slightly under 2.5x. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if weaker-than-anticipated market conditions lead 	
to a decline in fuel margins to 10 cents per gallon and merchandise same-store 	
sales decrease to negative levels. If these were to occur, we would expect the 	
cushion under financial covenants to narrow to the mid-single-digit area and 	
leverage to increase to over 6.5x. A lower rating could also occur if the 	
company does not refinance its revolving credit facility on a timely basis, 	
which would constrain liquidity.	
	
Given the company's high debt levels, an upgrade is not a near-term 	
consideration. However, if it reduces debt above our expectations and improves 	
leverage to about 4x on a sustained basis, we could raise the ratings. Drivers 	
of better credit metrics would include merchandise same-store sales of about 	
10%, gross margins improving by about 100 basis points, and fuel margins 	
staying near 12 cents.	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
The Pantry Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B+/Negative/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
The Pantry Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Subordinated                           B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐