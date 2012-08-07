TEXT-S&P affirms MGI Supply 'BBB' foreign currency rating

Aug 7 - Overview -- Mexico-based MGI Supply is PEMEX's subsidiary's trading arm for international natural gas purchases and sales. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' foreign currency and 'A-' local currency ratings on MGI. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that MGI will continue to operate as an integrated business within PEMEX. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' foreign currency and 'A-' local currency corporate credit ratings on MGI Supply Ltd. The outlook is stable. The affirmation follows our regular annual review on PEMEX and its rated subsidiaries. Rationale The ratings on MGI are based on our view of its business being integrated with Mexico-based oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX; foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--). As a result, the ratings on MGI are the same as those on PEMEX. MGI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pemex-Gas y Petroquimica Basica (PGPB; not rated), which in turn is a subsidiary of PEMEX. PGPB is MGI's main client, and its operations follow PEMEX's operating and trading needs. MGI provides three main services to PEMEX: price hedging, natural gas trading, and logistics services. MGI's risk management policies and practices follow PEMEX's directives. PGPB operates PMI and fully backs its funding requirements when necessary. The ratings also reflect the company's low operating margins and the absence of distress scenarios. We consider MGI to be a prominent government-related entity, and we view the likelihood of extraordinary government support as almost certain. This likelihood is based on our assessment of PEMEX's critical role as the only oil exploration and production company operating in Mexico, its contribution of 40% of Mexico's public-sector revenues through taxes and duties, and its integral link with the government. The government owns PEMEX, determines its strategy and key budgetary decisions, and maintains a tight degree of control. In line with our assessment of PEMEX, we view MGI's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "significant." MGI is PGPB's trading arm for international natural gas purchases and sales. The company is responsible for the purchase and sale of natural gas on behalf of PGPB. It was formed in the Cayman Islands to provide PGPB with more flexibility to perform its gas importing and exporting operations. It is also PGPB's hedging intermediary for all of its operations. In our opinion, MGI's risk management unit is experienced and interacts regularly with senior management and the board of directors of PGPB. The risk management unit operates under detailed policies that are aligned with PEMEX's. According to our policies, infrastructure, and methodologies criteria, we consider MGI's business risk as low because it aims to hedge PGPB's exposure to the gas industry, mainly using traditional derivatives. Moreover, we believe that the company's risk administration is standard, according to our criteria, because it follows major standard accepted risk practices. Finally, we consider MGI's risk appetite as low because of the company's focus on hedging products. The company has a value-at-risk limit with strict compliance that forbids it to exceed the limit that PGPB has established. MGI has maintained a prudent financial policy in terms of limiting its risk exposure. The company fully hedges most of its operations and has a risk limit of $3 million in terms of value at risk. The nature of its current operations excludes distress scenarios. However, we believe that it should be able to exceed the limit of $3 million if required. The company has recently acquired 16% of Tag Pipeline (not rated) to satisfy PGPB's transportation requirements. The remaining 84% is owned by another subsidiary, Mex Gas International Ltd. Due to MGI's funding of the acquisition through its own cash generation, its financial metrics were not affected. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's U.S. imports increased to 791 million cubic feet per day from 536 million cubic feet per day, primarily as a result of an increase in national consumption. This caused a 21% rise in revenues during 2011. The company's tariff structure guarantees its profitability because PGPB absorbs any losses incurred. As a result, MGI's operating margins are very low. On average, MGI has maintained an EBITDA margin of slightly less than 1% in recent years. Liquidity PEMEX's adequate liquidity through PGPB supports our assessment of MGI's liquidity as adequate. As of June 31, 2012, MGI's cash position was $52 million. MGI has no debt on its books and plans to incur no debt in the short term. Moreover, PGPB provides daily credit support to the company. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our belief that MGI will continue to operate as an integrated business within PGPB. Any signs of weakening in PGPB's, and hence PEMEX's, commitment to support MGI financially would pressure our ratings on MGI. On the other hand, an upgrade of PEMEX would likely to an upgrade of MGI. 