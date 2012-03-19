版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 04:59 BJT

S&P assigns 'a-' rtg To American International Group notes

March 19 NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 19, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' senior
unsecured debt rating 	
to American International Group Inc.'s (AIG; A-/Stable/A-2) new issue of $2.0 	
billion of senior unsecured notes. We expect the senior notes to be issued in 	
two tranches--$750 million of notes with a three-year maturity and $1.25 	
billion of notes with a five-year maturity. AIG is issuing this debt to pay 	
down the last $1.5 billion of the U.S. Treasury's preferred interest in what 	
is known as the AIA special purpose vehicle (SPV). This will free up the 	
remaining assets still pledged as collateral for the preferred interest, 	
specifically AIG's interest in Maiden Lane III (ML III) and $1.6 billion held 	
in escrow for the potential indemnification of MetLife Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2) 	
related to its purchase of a former AIG life insurance subsidiary. Absent any 	
payments to MetLife, these funds are scheduled to be released to AIG by May 	
2013.  	
	
ML III is an SPV set up during the 2008 financial crisis as part of the U.S. 	
government's financial support for AIG. It holds a large runoff block of 	
structured securities that a noninsurance subsidiary--AIG Financial Products 	
(A-/Stable/A-2)--had insured by writing credit default swaps. Rather than post 	
additional collateral during the crisis, the insured securities were purchased 	
with the assistance of a loan from the Federal Reserve Bank and placed in ML 	
III. Cash flows generated by this portfolio are currently being used to repay 	
this loan, but once this is accomplished the remaining cash flows will go to 	
AIG subject to certain regulatory and third-party approvals.   	
	
Debt and financial leverage at year-end 2011 were about 13% and 20%, 	
respectively. AIG's fixed charge coverage ratio for 2011 was a relatively low 	
3.0x, in part reflecting record natural catastrophe losses in 2011 for the 	
Chartis operations, but we expect it to improve significantly in 2012, 	
reflecting better anticipated earnings from both its Chartis and SunAmerica 	
operating units. We don't expect the current issue to materially affect these 	
leverage and coverage metrics. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
American International Group Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating                    A-/Stable/A-2	
	
New Ratings	
	
American International Group Inc. 	
 $2.0 billion Senior Unsecured Notes           A-	
	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: John Iten, New York (1) 212-438-1757;	
                        john_iten@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: David M Zuber, New York (1) 212-438-1125;	
                   david_zuber@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐