2012年 8月 8日

ENDOHEALTHSOLUTIONS/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 7 Endo Health Solutions Inc : * Moodys: Endo share repurchase authorization is credit negative * Rpt-moodys: endo share repurchase authorization is credit negative

